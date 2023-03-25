Northern Arizona Healthcare’s (NAH) Orthopedic and Spine Institute (OSI) is partnering with about 12 sports teams across Flagstaff to help student-athletes stay safe as they play.

The program is meant to work with local teams to support athletics throughout Flagstaff (there’s also a similar program at its Camp Verde location) -- which in turn benefits the health of the participating students, said OSI administrator Matt Kraemer.

“If they’re out practicing and participating in games and matches and tournaments, they’re not sitting around, they’re getting physical activity, they’re learning about how they can actively build their own healthy future,” he said. “We definitely play a role in that and ensure that they have the access to do those things, and then also can be successful and injury-free, continue on and develop a love for those activities as well."

Kraemer added: “We can create these healthy habits at a young age and help them continue on and develop and build those and continue those throughout their lifetime.”

The institute is partnering with teams such as the Flagstaff Youth Riders (FLYRS), the Flagstaff Youth Hockey Association, Summit Gymnastics, several programs at Flagstaff High School (FHS) and more.

OSI works with each team to develop a set of supports it can provide based on the needs of the specific sport and team. These include screenings, injury prevention and education, as well as help with training and equipment.

The majority of team partnerships include a preseason athletic clearance. Every year, OSI closes its clinics for a day and has physical therapists and providers in orthopedics, cardiovascular and internal medicine provide athlete screenings. The clinic costs $10, which is then donated to the athlete’s team.

The educational efforts are directed at athletes, coaches and parents, covering topics that range from symptoms of concussions or overtraining to proper nutrition to CPR and first aid. The regular injury screenings also include guidance on how to navigate healthcare -- which injuries need different levels of care, for example.

Other offerings are tailored to each team’s specific needs.

The Flagstaff Snow Sharks swim team, for example, practices year-round, so members often don’t need the preseason clearance. Instead, Kraemer says, OSI provides a functional screening (looking at “mobility and strength and movement patterns") -- which it uses to develop dry-land training that will help swimmers performance in the water.

With Summit Gymnastics, the institute performs SWAY testing to establish a concussion baseline to help with monitoring in case of a future injury.

Another aid offered has to do with safety equipment. OSI’s partnerships will sometimes involve working with teams to provide students with needed equipment, services such as helmet reconditioning for Flagstaff High School’s football team or warm clothing for its soccer players to wear on the sidelines during winter matches.

“That’s an extra expense that maybe is not included in the budgeting for that high school program,” he said, “so we’d be able to provide that additional capital that would allow for all of those athletes that participate in that sport to have beanies and sideline parkas and sweatshirts and hoodies and those types of things to ensure they can be warm throughout the course of their matches ... and avoid cold-weather-related injuries.”

Kraemer helped start the program when he came to northern Arizona, basing it on one he’d worked with in Phoenix.

“There was a need for information and care and injury prevention and, given my role, it was really easy to connect the two dots,” he said. “ ... We want to be a community partner, not just a sponsor and how do we take the expertise that we provide in care delivery, performance enhancement, injury prevention and help to enhance what that organizations trying to achieve.”

More about the Orthopedic Spine Institute can be found at nahealth.com/orthopedic-services.