Orthopedic and Spine Institute offering low-cost sports physical clinic for student athletes

Northern Arizona Healthcare’s (NAH) Orthopedic and Spine Institute will be offering low-cost screenings to Flagstaff students on Friday, June 3, through a one-day sports physical clinic.

It is the second year the Orthopedic and Spine Institute has provided these screenings.

The clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Orthopedic and Spine Institute, located at 106 E. Oak Ave, Suite 101. No appointments are necessary, but a signed release from a parent or guardian is required. Screenings cost $10 and will take approximately one hour.

Releases are available at the Orthopedic and Spine Institute and at aiaonline.org/about/forms. Forms 15.7A and 15.7B must be printed out and brought to the clinic. Form 15.7A must be completed prior to attending, and the name, birth date, age and sex sections of 15.7B must be filled out prior to the appointment.

All school athletes need to complete a preseason physical to be able to participate in fall sports. High school and grade school athletes can both receive physicals at this clinic.

“The sports physicals will include internal medicine, baseline sway concussion testing and orthopedic and cardiac clearance,” according to a press release. “The tests will be performed by internal medicine physicians, orthopedic physicians and surgeons, cardiologists, athletic trainers and physical therapists. All proceeds from the physicals are donated back to the student’s school to benefit the sports medicine program.”

