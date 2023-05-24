Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Orthopedic and Spine Institute will be holding a sports physical clinic for Flagstaff student athletes June 10.

The third-annual clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Orthopedic and Spine Institute (107 E. Oak Ave, Suite 101). Each screening will cost $10, with either cash or check payments accepted. All proceeds will be donated to support athletics at each student’s school.

No appointments are necessary, though a signed release from a parent or guardian is required for athletes under the age of 18. Student athletes participating in a contact sport must download the Sway Medical app at swaymedical.com before their physical.

According to the announcement, “Sway is an FDA-cleared app that reinvents the way athletes and patients are monitored for signs of imbalance or delayed reaction.”

The sports physicals will take about an hour each and include internal medicine, baseline sway concussion testing and orthopedic clearance. Internal medicine physicians, orthopedic physicians and surgeons, athletic trainers and physical therapists will perform the tests.

More information about the clinic is available by calling 928-799-7880.