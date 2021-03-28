Orphaned grizzly bears find home at Bearizona in Williams

Room to grow

How big? Since June, the cubs have gone from 30 to 200 pounds each. And they are definitely not done growing. O’Connell said mature male grizzlies can tip the scales between 600 and 800 pounds, a few even reaching 1,000. Females are more petite: between 400 and 600 pounds.

So, indeed, the grizzlies needed every inch of that 29,000-square-foot space. But this enclosure, too, is only temporary. Bearizona has broken ground on what will be a 40,000-square-foot, C-shaped enclosure on multiple levels with elaborate ponds, waterfalls and dens, as well as several viewing spots for patrons.

“We want to get the new space right and make one of the best exhibits in the country,” O’Connell said. “We’re going to get an engineer in here.”

That will give the bears more room to roam. It won’t be like existing in the wild, of course, but now that the cubs have been exposed to humans for nearly all their lives, being released to the wild would likely prove a death sentence.