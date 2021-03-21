One year later: A timeline of city, county events

July 31: Daily Sun excerpt: With fewer students and new safety measures, COVID-19 likely to shape August and November elections: As the Coconino County Elections Office gears up for the second election of the pandemic, Patty Hansen, county recorder, said her office has put new measures in place to keep voters and pole workers safe. Those measures include requiring masks and setting up polling locations to accommodate social distancing. But it's not only the polling locations that have been impacted by the virus. Since NAU decided to postpone in-person classes until the end of August, the virus might have also impacted the local electorate, Hansen said.