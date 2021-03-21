One year later: A timeline of city, county events

COVID-19 arrives in Coconino County
March 15: The City of Flagstaff becomes the first city in the state of Arizona to declare a State of Emergency due to the impacts of the coronavirus.
March 16: Former Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans issues a proclamation closing bars, gyms and dine-in restaurants just over 24 hours after the State of Emergency was declared in the city.
Coconino County became the first state agency to set up COVID-19 drive-up specimen collection sites, which began operating March 16 to allow individuals with doctors’ orders to be tested for the virus using nasal swabs.
Northern Arizona University announces courses will likely remain online through the end of the spring semester due to concerns about spread of COVID-19.
March 18: Coconino County Board of Supervisors declares a State of Emergency due to the international outbreak of COVID-19. The board later issues a proclamation closing restaurants and other businesses in the county to members of the public.
The first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 is reported by Coconino County Health and Human Services. The case belonged to an individual from the greater Flagstaff area who was over 60 years old.
County case count: 1
Daily Sun excerpt: Local businesses respond to City of Flagstaff coronavirus closure proclamation: The clock started Monday evening with a city proclamation, leaving businesses until 8 p.m. Tuesday to prepare for either a closure or a major shift in service practices to prevent the spread of the coronavirus
March 19: Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey activates the National Guard to help grocery stores and food banks, halting elective surgeries and closing businesses in areas with known cases of COVID-19.
Seven more cases are identified in Coconino County with a total of 106 negative tests and 130 tests still pending results, according to CCHHS.
County case count: 8
March 20: Coconino County jail releases around 50 inmates being held on nonviolent charges in light of concerns about the coronavirus spreading within the jail and possibly endangering the people of Flagstaff and Coconino County.
March 23: Northern Arizona University and Coconino Community College announce closures of their Flagstaff campuses, shifting classes to online.
The first COVID-related death is recorded
March 24: Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) confirmed the first COVID-19 related death in Coconino County. The individual was a male in his 50s with underlying health conditions.
County case count: 18 - Deaths: 1
March 25: County officials confirm the death of a second COVID-19 patient.
County case count: 18 - Deaths: 2
March 26: Daily Sun excerpt: Flagstaff first responders fight to save coronavirus resources: People in Flagstaff made 350 calls to firefighters that week, a 25% percent increase from their expected call load for that time of year, according to Flagstaff Fire Department Deputy Chief Mike Wilson. As the call load increases, many local medical and law enforcement agencies are feeling the stress on their essential equipment for handling coronavirus carriers.
March 27: Both Northern Arizona Healthcare, which operates the Flagstaff Medical Center, and Tuba City Regional Health Care report that the facilities will reach critical care capacity by the next day.
Few students remain at NAU, and housing and dining refunds are no longer being offered. Although the university continues to operate, only a small percentage of students have remained on the Mountain Campus to finish the semester online.
March 30: Ducey announces the closure of Arizona schools through the end of the current school term. He also issues a stay-at-home order requiring people to isolate, barring nonessential businesses from operating as usual.
The Arizona Interscholastic Association announces the cancellation of high school spring sports in the wake of Ducey's decision to close schools for the rest of the academic year.
Flagstaff Unified School District begins preliminary remote learning and launches “digital learning hub” for educational resources based on grade level and subject.
March 31: Daily Sun excerpt: Coconino County, Flagstaff Shelter Services organize hotel for homeless residents recovering from COVID-19: For several weeks, Coconino County has been paying for rooms in a hotel facility on Route 66 in Flagstaff for a few community members experiencing homelessness who are confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus or who are awaiting test results
County case count: 81 - Deaths: 4
April 1: Flagstaff Medical Center makes additional room for COVID care.
Staff prepared different areas of the hospital to support ventilators needed for coronavirus patients, such as unused operating rooms and ambulatory surgical areas.
April 9: Coconino County Health and Human Services Director Thomas Pristow resigns from the position, which he had held for about seven months.
April 15: To prevent the spread of COVID-19, Northern Arizona Healthcare asks that all patients wear a droplet or surgical mask when they enter any NAH facility.
County case count: 266 - Deaths: 24
April 21: Flagstaff City Council unanimously passes a recession plan designed to guide the city through both the current economic downturn related to COVID-19 and those in the future.
April 30: Ducey extends statewide stay-at-home order to May 15.
May 2: Coconino County Health and Human Services joins other Arizona health departments and private providers in a statewide initiative to test up to 60,000 Arizonans for COVID-19. Coconino County collects 287 specimens during the first Saturday of the Arizona Testing Blitz for COVID-19.
Coconino County reports a total of 110 positive tests in the past week, while negative results increased by 374. Increases in positive results among Flagstaff's zip codes remain in the single digits, while many of the new positives are reported in tribal communities. There are currently a total of 363 positive cases in tribal communities.
May 5: A Coconino County jail inmate tests positive following two jail officers testing positive days before.
County case count: 552 - Deaths: 46
May 7: Flagstaff Shelter Services reports that 18 people in their shelter have tested positive for the coronavirus, including two staff members.
May 13: Flagstaff Little League cancels boys and girls seasons.
May 15: Ducey’s stay-at-home order expires. As the State of Arizona begins to allow more businesses to reopen, local non-essential businesses owners begin preparing to open their doors.
May 20: The percentage of tests coming back positive has dropped from an average of 22% to only about 10%. The two numbers illustrate how the state’s “testing blitz” provided a clearer picture of the coronavirus outbreak in Coconino County, officials say.
May 25: It is Memorial Day. Many recreational areas in Flagstaff are filled with travelers from across the state looking to escape social isolation and engage in outdoor activities. CCHHS recommends taking extra precautions when participating in activities for the holiday.
June 2: More than 1,000 people protest the killing of George Floyd in Sunnyside and downtown Flagstaff.
June 3: Navajo leaders cancel Fourth of July celebrations in Window Rock as the tribe continues to grapple with the pandemic
June 9: Flagstaff City Council passes a reopening plan that is designed to slowly allow city functions, facilities and events to reopen while minimizing the potential spread of the virus.
County case count: 1,249 - Deaths: 82
Coconino County, Flagstaff issue face covering proclamations
June 18: Mayor Evans updates the emergency proclamation issued March 16 to include the mandatory wearing of face coverings in public, effective June 20.
June 19: Coconino County issues a proclamation requiring residents and visitors to wear a face covering when not able to physically distance themselves from other persons. The proclamation goes into effect the following day at noon.
July 1: Flagstaff starts to record more weekly cases than the county’s tribal communities -- which had previously led in case numbers for most of the outbreak. Flagstaff saw its highest number of cases two weeks ago when it outpaced tribal communities by more than 20 cases in a single week.
County case count: 1,828 - Deaths: 90
July 4: There is no fireworks display in Flagstaff for the Fourth of July celebration. Almost all of the traditional events that make up Flagstaff’s Fourth of July festivities have been canceled or modified, many taking place virtually.
Flagstaff’s Randy Wilson Memorial run commences virtually after an in-person event was canceled.
July 5: Fort Tuthill testing stays busy amid Arizona virus surge. In the beginning of June, the site was collecting an average of 61 specimens a day. That number jumped to a daily average of 330 as more residents sought testing during Arizona’s spike in cases.
July 9: Daily Sun excerpt: Flagstaff shelter waits for federal relief funds to house COVID-free population: Flagstaff Shelter Services has been housing its COVID-free clients in hotel rooms for the past few weeks, but money continues to be strained in the community, making the future difficult to predict.
July 17: Coconino Community College announces it will be offering primarily remote delivery courses with a few exceptions for in-person interaction.
Coconino County surpasses 100 COVID deaths
July 18: Nearly five months since the pandemic reached northern Arizona, just more than 100 Coconino County residents have died as a result of COVID-19.
County case count: 2,539 - Deaths: 102
July 24: Northern Arizona University announces it is postponing its first day of in-person classes to Aug. 31, with classes beginning remotely on Aug. 12. NAU also announces new health and safety protocols, including mandatory testing for students who will be living at NAU in the fall.
July 31: Daily Sun excerpt: With fewer students and new safety measures, COVID-19 likely to shape August and November elections: As the Coconino County Elections Office gears up for the second election of the pandemic, Patty Hansen, county recorder, said her office has put new measures in place to keep voters and pole workers safe. Those measures include requiring masks and setting up polling locations to accommodate social distancing. But it's not only the polling locations that have been impacted by the virus. Since NAU decided to postpone in-person classes until the end of August, the virus might have also impacted the local electorate, Hansen said.
August 6: The Coconino County Fair decides to move to a virtual event.
August 21: NAU announces it will test students and employees randomly for the coronavirus. A random sample of approximately 1,000 members of the campus community will be selected for COVID-19 saliva testing each week.
August 31: NAU reopens its Flagstaff campus for in-person learning, three weeks after beginning the semester online.
County case count: 3,205 - Deaths: 125
September 3: CCHHS and NAU partner with Arizona State University and Arizona Department of Health Services to offer free saliva-based COVID-19 testing for community members at the NAU Fieldhouse and at Fort Tuthill.
September 18: FUSD cancels athletic competitions until further notice due to community spread. A few days later, FUSD decides to resume athletics with 10% capacity and competitions.
October 1: Daily Sun excerpt: County closes Hotel Aspen to partner with Flagstaff Shelter Services: The new partnership is the result of a renewed attempt to create a response to COVID-19's impact on the Flagstaff unsheltered population, including people lacking stable housing, similar to a partnership that fell apart in May. Between March 19 and Sept. 4, the county spent a total of $1.7 million on Hotel Aspen, a cost not reimbursed by the state, leading the county to end the partnership this fall and instead work to support Flagstaff Shelter Services’ own efforts to provide hotel rooms at another location for its clients who tested positive.
County case count: 4,110 - Deaths: 138
October 2: Then-President Donald Trump cancels Flagstaff visit after testing positive for COVID-19.
October 29: FUSD announces the release of a COVID-19 dashboard and the hiring of a disease investigator.
October 30: Air Force 2, carrying then-Vice President Mike Pence, landed at the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport for a rally four days before Election Day.
Daily Sun excerpt: Amid pandemic, beloved Flagstaff businesses close for good while others plan return: This week has been bittersweet for Grant Gardner, who has owned and operated the El Capitan Fresh Mexican Grill off Milton Road for nearly 16 years. The restaurant has been as busier than ever, at least when compared to the previous several months. But those customers are coming in part to say goodbye.
Throughout the greater Flagstaff area, voting at precincts on Election Day was steady, if not brisk. Because of the unprecedented numbers of early votes cast, there were few instances of long lines and only scattered reports of minor glitches at polling sites on a rainy Tuesday.
November 19: FMC officials warn of a post-Thanksgiving surge in cases.
County case count: 6,520 - Deaths: 152
November 21: The county returns to the more restrictive Phase I of its COVID-19 Re-Entry Plan for County Operations as a result of rising case numbers. The county reports it has tested more than 7,000 individual residents in a single week.
Vaccine arrives in Coconino County
December 2: The first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is administered in the county, according to data from the Arizona Department of Health Services.
County case count: 7,510 - Deaths: 188 - Vaccine doses administered: 1
December 22: Northern Arizona Healthcare distributes first vaccines to employees.
County case count: 10,025 - Deaths: 188 - Vaccine doses administered: 560
January 4: The AIA Executive Board votes to cancel the winter high school sports season in response to rising cases in the state. Four days later, the board changes course and votes to hold the season after all.
January 9: Coconino County opens up a vaccination site at Fort Tuthill and begins to vaccinate residents in the Phase 1a of the state priority group. CCHHS announces vaccines will be expanded to education workers, first responders and the elderly next week.
January 11: All vaccination appointments at the Fort Tuthill vaccination site are booked through February. The county continues to see high demand among eligible priority groups and looks to open up more appointments.
January 15: NAU begins distributing vaccinations to its member of the Phase 1a population at the Health and Learning Center.
January 23: County shifts priority to its vaccine distribution site and relocates the Fort Tuthill testing site to Coconino Community College’s Lone Tree campus.
February 10: The Flagstaff Unified School District approves phased reopening of schools in March pending benchmarks for community transmission.
February 15: County opens up vaccinations to all of Phase 1b group, including all remaining essential workers.
County case count: 15,903 - Deaths: 281 - Vaccine doses administered: 37,498
February 17: County cancels hundreds of first-dose vaccine appointments after shipments were delayed by inclement weather throughout the country.
February 25: Coconino County sheriff’s officials announce that vaccinations now are being administered to jail inmates.
March 2: CCHHS announces that it has been allocated 1,100 does of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and opens up vaccinations to residents aged 55 and older.
March 5: Ducey lifts capacity restrictions at gyms, restaurants and other businesses Friday, citing lower COVID cases and increased vaccination
March 16: CCHHS announces that vaccines are immediately available for residents 35 and older as the county moves into the Phase 1c priority group.
County case count: 16,709 - Deaths: 297 - Vaccine doses administered: 75,850