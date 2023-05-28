Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

One year after 19 students and two teachers were shot and killed at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, a small group of Flagstaff activists planted a tree outside of Hal Jensen Recreation Center on Izabel Street. They invited young people from the community, and two speakers to place a plaque and remember victims of gun violence across the country.

On Wednesday, Sunshine soaked the leaves of an autumn blaze maple, which was donated by Warner's Nursery and Landscaping and installed in the center of the community center lawn with help from the City of Flagstaff.

“Getting a tree here, itself, involved our parks department. Our parks department was a great partner in terms of picking up the tree and walking us through what the space would be, ensuring it had proper irrigation,” explained Tyrone Johnson, the City of Flagstaff's recreation manager. “I thought it was a good community act.”

The leaves of the maple turn a striking shade of red in the fall.

The particular species was selected with help from the city, chosen in part for its adaptability. It was also selected because of its unique position as an emblem of stability, growth and opportunities for change.

“A tree is a beautiful symbol. It’s a symbol of life. It’s a symbol of continuity, resilience,” Patricia Frederick said.

Frederick is the events lead for Moms Demand Action, the advocacy group that organized the tree planting.

“It will be here for a very long time as a symbol and as a memory for all those who died, and all those who survived gun violence,” Frederick said.

It was Frederick who first reached out to Warner’s to buy a tree. Moms Demand Action was looking for a way to honor and memorialize victims of gun violence nationwide, and because trees are a symbol used by survivors of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, they thought it would be a fitting tribute.

The nursery told them they didn’t have to make a purchase. That was in December. The group had to wait until the snow melted for a planting date. They chose to honor the victims of the Robb Elementary School mass shooting, planting the tree in May.

“In Uvalde, Texas, where 19 students and two teachers were killed, it was right after that that I started. I just couldn’t stop crying and thinking about it. I literally joined the group right after that. This is a poignant moment for me,” Frederick said.

The shooting occurred around the same time Frederick retired as a professor at Northern Arizona University.

In fact, most of the members of the Flagstaff chapter of Moms Demand Action are current and former educators. Also like Frederick, most of the members joined because they needed a place to turn their grief, fear and bewilderment into action.

Mary Grove, who is the group lead for Mom Demands Action, launched the local chapter after the Pulse Nightclub Shooting in 2016.

“Sometimes people have been very frustrated because of all the shootings. They don’t know how to take action. They don’t know where to turn,” Grove said. “It’s really nice to have a local group that meets monthly. You can get to know each other and support each other. Especially survivors of gun violence. Sometimes they don’t identify themselves. Sometimes it helps to be a part of an organization that is working on the problem.”

Grove is a retired teacher — she taught for a time at Northland Preparatory Academy. KC Hershey, who initially brought the idea of planting the tree at Hal Jensen to the group, is a teacher, too. She also works at the Sunnyside Community Center.

“This has been a remarkable center for a lot of years, as far as I am concerned. For the 35 years I’ve been around and more ... all the people who work here are so positive and awesome to all the people walking in the door,” Hershey said. “There’s just such a sense of welcome. I think there’s a need for this more in the community.”

The Hal Jensen location is a community hub, a significant gathering place.

“Back in the '80s through federal funding and the Weed and Seed Program, they designated this center as a ‘safe haven,’” Danny Neal said to the assembled crowd of more than a dozen young people standing beside Moms Demand Action members in matching red shirts. "Anybody who knows anything about this place, been around this place, your grandparents came to this place, your parents came to this place, it was a safe haven long before it was designated as a safe haven. It’s been a safe haven for generations. That’s one thing we can be really proud about."

Neal worked at Hal Jensen for more than 31 years and said he remembers the day in 2018 when the center, the place counted on to be a safe haven, became the site of a shooting.

“This community, Sunnyside, is not immune to gun violence,” Neal said. “In my 31 years of being here, there’s only been a gun pulled twice.”

The first time, a fight broke out on the basketball court. Afterward, Neal approached one of the instigators, asking them to leave. The other person involved in the scuffle entered the locker room and a gun was pulled.

“No shots were fired because I was standing in the middle of both of them,” said Neal. “The second time, tragically, we had a death here.”

Neal had been working at the community center on March 3, 2017 -- the day 20-year-old Jacob Allen was shot and killed in the facility’s bathroom. He’d gotten off work and left the community center just 15 minutes before the shooting.

On Wednesday, Neal remembered Allen the way only a coach can.

He talked about a young man who loved basketball and who freely gave hugs.

“He’d stop anytime, just to say hello, give me a hug, let me know how he was doing,” said Neal, who coached Allen in middle school basketball. “Today I still wonder if I had stayed, and he’d walked in there and seen me, would he have gave me a hug? Maybe things would have turned out different.”

Neal told the crowd he has no opposition to the First Amendment or responsible gun ownership.

He talked about his father’s childhood in Arkansas. About how he earned his speed as an athlete treeing squirrels for his father to shoot to eat. He recalls that his father also kept shotguns by the door, with pill bottles resting over the barrels to keep out dust.

“That was to protect. It was for food. It wasn’t AK-47s. It’s gotten to a point in this country now where they say the way things are going, all of us are going to face gun violence at one point or another. That’s just a fact. This center is one of those that’s been touched already,” Neal said.

He told the wrenching story of how his own life was touched and reshaped by gun violence.

“You hear these stories about these mass shootings. You wonder how these families, teachers, communities handle such tragedies. To hear a mother scream, to hear a mother cry, when she’s told her son is dead like the scream I heard when Jacob’s mom was told he was gone? That’s something I’ll never forget,” Neal said. “I don’t want to get on a soapbox, but something has to be done. Laws have to change. This tree represents the innocent lives that have been lost and the change that needs to be made -- changes that we can make happen.”

Julie Swann-Paez survived a mass shooting in San Bernadino in 2015. She spoke at the symbolic planting, urging the young people in attendance to use their voices and their votes.

“We need to change legislation -- which is why I got involved with Moms Demand Action. There is also a youth program, Students Demand Action, because we do need to demand action,” Swann-Paez said.

As a grassroots organization, Moms Demand Action advocates for public safety measures and pushes for the passage of stronger gun laws. They also “work in communities and with business leaders to encourage a culture of responsible gun ownership.”

“It’s a national crisis. It doesn’t seem to be getting much better. We’re here to bring awareness. We hope the tree will do that,” Frederick said.