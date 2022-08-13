One person killed in Thursday night crash on westbound I-40, east of Flagstaff

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a person was thrown from their motorcycle into the left lane of the interstate Thursday night.

Just before 10 p.m., a semi-truck traveling in the left lane hit the passenger -- who died at the scene. At the time, the truck driver told officers they thought they had run over a dead animal. According to DPS, the driver discovered they had hit a person after reviewing dash camera footage. The driver then reported the incident to police.