One person killed in Thursday night crash on westbound I-40, east of Flagstaff

Police situation

A motorcycle passenger is dead after a crash on I-40 westbound, 11 miles east of Flagstaff.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a person was thrown from their motorcycle into the left lane of the interstate Thursday night.

Just before 10 p.m., a semi-truck traveling in the left lane hit the passenger -- who died at the scene. At the time, the truck driver told officers they thought they had run over a dead animal. According to DPS, the driver discovered they had hit a person after reviewing dash camera footage. The driver then reported the incident to police.

