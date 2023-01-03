One person dead, another in custody after overnight incident in Kachina Village

Late Monday night, a Flagstaff man was shot and killed in Kachina Village.
Coconino County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Hano Trail at 11:03 p.m. Monday night. They found the body of 64-year-old Bryan Teague, and shortly after, located a suspect.
Police arrested 23-year-old Collin Toerner-Todd for aggravated assault, 2nd degree homicide and disorderly conduct with a weapon. Toerner-Todd was booked at the Coconino County Jail.
Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating the shooting. Deputies ask anyone who might have information about the homicide to call Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.
