One Flagstaff nonprofit is taking "helping hands" to the next level

On any given day at the Acts of Kindness Flagstaff Office on Butler Avenue, you might be greeted by a giant gray schnauzer, a calm dog that stands hip-high. This past week, he’s been sporting a collar that reads “zombie hunter” and indeed, zombies are the focus of bearded Bentley (as the canine is called) and his human companions at the Flagstaff nonprofit -- at least, in October.

Cathy Flores and Dinah Gillette have been wearing T-shirts that prominently feature a lime green cartoon rendering of “Zeke the Zombie,” the mascot of AOK’s annual blood drive and fundraiser throughout the month. They’re both board members and volunteers, whose hard work all year long supports the organization’s multifaceted mission.

AOK was Flores’ brainchild, and it started with a sketch of a life preserver, a buoyant ring that could help survivors keep their heads above water. The image was powerful for Flores, who, like every member of her fledgling organization’s board, had been affected by suicide. It became the center of the logo and the image around which AOK built its mission.

“I’m a retired Flagstaff police officer and I dealt with calls for suicide,” Gillette said. “People thinking of committing suicide or who have completed the act of suicide. Dealing with those families at that point is just the most traumatic thing. It leaves a mark.”

So AOK set out to keep families from drowning in funeral expenses, throwing them a kind of “life preserver” in the form of a supportive community.

“Who has ever put money aside for a suicide? That’s where we can come in and we want to see what we can do to help,” Gillette said.

Right now, the nonprofit works with Lozano’s Mortuary. The mortuary is referred to families grappling with the loss of a loved one, to whom they then offer support.

“Because of the grief and the shame that is connected with this kind of loss, families had to know that our community is behind them,” Flores explained.

In addition to financial support, families are given "bags of kindness," care packages filled with items meant to be a comfort for families.

“One of the items is a tree that is planted out in Coconino [National] Forest. We have a little laser cut wooden tree that we give them, and a note that a tree will be planted in honor of your loved one.”

Gillette described the day Flores pitched the idea for AOK to her, and it sounds like the start of a Dickens novel.

“It started on a cold winter’s day in February,” she begins, but what she describes next is a warm and heartfelt organization founded in 2018, not 1843. An organization filled with volunteers who are passionate about seeing everyone’s plate full. The conditions of Oliver Twist would never fly around AOK.

Recently, they’ve connected with Coconino County Senior Services to donate care packages, complete with $100 grocery gift cards to seniors in need.

Then their programming grew to serve pets (this development was shared by Gillette after receiving a bit of a stern look from Bentley, who was nearly at her eye level when the former Flagstaff police officer was seated and sharing the organization’s genesis story). Volunteers pick up donated dog, cat and bird food from Olsen’s Grain, and deliver it to older adults with pets who need support.

Over time, their mission expanded. Soon, AOK was working to support anyone who might benefit from the feeling of being embraced by a community.

They held coat drives for Ponderosa preschool, they made 500 “goodie bags” filled with treats for fire crews during this summer’s active season of fire and flooding. Two hundred fifty bags of treats were given, through a partnership with United Way, to sandbag-filling volunteers as well.

AOK delivers cookies to urgent care facilities. All the while, they continue to work with Lozano’s Mortuary to support families impacted by suicide — picking up some of the bill for funeral services.

With such a broad net of focus, it makes sense that the zombie-themed event Flores and Gillette planned was equally layered. There was a fundraiser, a blood drive, and a trunk-or-treat event.

The fundraiser is called the “Zombie Hand Drop” and it brings in enough cash to keep AOK running all year long. The eerie premise is a crime scene-inspired take on a traditional raffle. Supporters purchase plastic hands, in lieu of raffle tickets. Those hands are dropped from a height onto a taped-off silhouette of a person — a silhouette that looks like it was plucked straight off the set of CSI.

“That’s my grandson’s body!” said Flores, failing to hold back a hearty laugh. “My daughter taped him on the crime scene. A lot of times we’ll set it out early so people can come and pose in it, and they do like to do that. That’s our fundraiser. That’s how we raise money, by selling our hands. It’s our sole fundraiser.”

The hands that land on the body outline closest to the fictional victim’s hand earn prizes.

The “hand drop” is just one part of the event. This year’s blood drive was completely filled by Thursday with more than 80 donors signed up. Blood donors are lovingly referred to as "zombies" by the AOK volunteers, and they’re spoiled with donated gifts that range from slices of pizza and blood bag-shaped lollipops to candy popcorn and Dairy Queen Blizzards.

“We have happy zombies!” said Gillette, who takes pride in “spoiling” donors.

Every donor also gets a “Zeke the Zombie Shirt,” a tradition that changed a bit during 2020.

“One time we didn’t have T-shirts. We just had toilet paper with Halloween masks wrapped around it during COVID,” Flores recounts with a laugh. Creativity has always been a key part of the event’s success.

The Zombie Blood Drive pre-dates AOK itself (Flores has been running it for nine years). However, the expansion of the theme to include the hand drop has meant the nonprofit could offer more of a helping hand to people in need across the community.

The hand drop has been such a success that AOK is launching a scholarship fund for nursing students at CCC and NAU, although the official announcement is set to be released later this year.

“We’re always trying to meet needs,” Flores said.

So, with plastic hands having plunged to earth and blood collected, AOK moves on from their undead theme to get back to the work of lifting up their neighbors. Much like that “life ring” at the heart of their blue and white logo.