Townsend Winona Road was closed between Rio Ranch and Slayton Ranch Road on Thursday night after a fatal crash involving two vehicles and a motorcycle.
According to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at around 5:28 p.m. Thursday. A truck heading east on Townsend Winona Road collided with another vehicle and a motorcycle.
The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene of the crash. Another driver was taken to Flagstaff Medical Center with minor injuries.
Summit Fire, the Arizona Department of Public Safety and Coconino County Public Works all helped respond to the crash, and assist CCSO with their investigation of the collision. That investigation is still underway.
