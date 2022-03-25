 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One dead in boating accident on Colorado River

  • Updated
Hance Rapid

Hance Rapid is located where Red Canyon intersects with the Colorado River at River Mile 77. This is a highly technical and powerful whitewater rapid that was formed by debris from flash floods that tore through Red Canyon. 

 Courtesy, National Park Service

Officials of Grand Canyon National Park said Friday that a woman has died on the Colorado River.

Mary Kelley, 68, of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, was on day nine of a private boating trip Thursday when her boat capsized at the top of Hance Rapid at river mile 77. Kelley was ejected from the boat into the river before members of her party were able to retrieve her from the water, Joelle Baird, park ranger and spokesperson, said.

“When they pulled her from the water, she was found unresponsive,” Baird added. “And that is when they began CPR and notified the park via their personal locator beacon.”

At approximately 11:18 a.m., the park was alerted of the emergency and informed that CPR was in progress. Rangers flew to the location by helicopter but all resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

This is not the first time Hance Rapid has claimed a life. On June 15, 2021, James Crocker, 59, fell into the water at Hance Rapid and could not be resuscitated.

“It is one of the more technical rapids,” Baird said. “It's very challenging, even for experienced boatman who have been on the river many times.”

The incident involving Kelley is the first to result in a fatality on the Colorado River this year. Grand Canyon National Park has the most search and rescue (SAR) incidents of any national park — an estimated 785 incidents between 2018 and 2020.

Baird, who has been stationed at the park for 10 years, said she has observed an increasing trend in the number of SAR incidents at Grand Canyon, especially over the last couple years.

“We saw a lot of people visiting the park during the pandemic in general, 2020 and 2021,” Baird said. “But last year in 2021, we had a total of 411 search and rescue incidents in Grand Canyon National Park. Normally, we average around 300 search and rescues a year. But to have 411, it really took a toll on our staff and resources.”

As the summer season approaches, Baird said she expects to respond to more SAR incidents.

“If trends continue with our visitation going upwards, then we would potentially see search and rescue incidents climb as well,” she said.

Baird urges all park visitors — no matter their activity — to take safety very seriously and come prepared for the “extreme environments” of the Grand Canyon and the Colorado River. Even the most highly experienced and well-prepared recreation enthusiasts can still find themselves trouble, she said.

“It is a highly technical river,” she said. “Accidents can happen. I don't think anything preventative could have been done ahead of time for this case.”

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

INSIDE

Guilty plea for man who led outsized Grand Canyon hike group, Page A6

