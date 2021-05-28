One dead after tow truck collides with 6 bicyclists in Flagstaff

Six bicyclists were hit by a tow truck at the Butler Avenue and Beaver Street intersection late Friday in Flagstaff after the driver ran a red light, authorities say. One bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four bicyclists have been transported to the Flagstaff Medical Center, while one refused treatment, authorities said. The names of the bicyclists have not been released by authorities at this time.

Police responded to the incident at approximately 7 p.m. after reports of an accident involving serious injuries.

Authorities say a moving van was being towed by the truck when the collision occurred. The driver was traveling westbound on Butler Avenue when he allegedly ran a red light.

A police investigation into the incident is ongoing and an arrest has not yet been made.

The bicyclists were hit by the truck as they started to cross the intersection southbound on Beaver Street. Authorities say the light for the bicyclists had already turned green as they started to cross.

The Flagstaff Police Department has asked for assistance from partnering agencies due to the scope of the incident. The FPD’s Accident Reconstruction Team was also called to the scene.

