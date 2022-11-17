On the 'Route' to the radio: Quality Connections launches station produced by adults with disabilities

“Route 66, The Ghost.”

The words ring out in a little lavender-painted radio studio in east Flagstaff -- a promo recorded by a man named Connor who’s really into spooky stuff.

Connor has a talent for telling scary stories. Over a music bed, for a podcast or radio station segment, his storytelling is downright magic.

That’s according to Monica ‘Mo’ Burres, a programs coordinator at Quality Connections (QC) and a radio broadcast professional who left her full-time job in media to teach for the Montessori-based Adult Day Program operated by QC.

At the adult Montessori program, students with disabilities learn job skills and tackle academic goals, working to improve their independence and quality of life regardless of their limitations.

To Burres, Connor is one of “the guys.” It’s what she calls all of the students who helped build a radio studio from the ground up, under her guidance, in about six months’ time.

Route 66, The Ghost streams online at qualityconnections.org. Less than a year ago, it was little more than an idea sketched out on a vision board.

A student at QC wanted nothing more than to be a radio DJ. One day, his job coach visited the radio station where Burres was working and toured the studio. A partnership was born. Soon, students were behind the microphone at that station, a part of Great Circle Media, recording commercials for QC.

They continued to drop in for tours.

“We hang out there all the time," Burres said, "and we figured, ‘Why not do that ourselves?’”

Students from QC interviewed engineers at Great Circle Media (the home of 92.9 KAFF, 93.9 the Mountain, Hits 106, Magic 99.1, and other stations "on the dial" in northern Arizona). They researched the equipment they needed and created a budget. "The guys," Burres recounted, took their proposal to QC CEO Armando Bernasconi and got his approval for the project.

After an injection of funding from an APS grant, Route 66, The Ghost was on the road to the radio.

The students selected the spectral station name themselves.

“The whiteboard that was in there was filled at first with all of the names that they were coming up with, and they were killer,” Burres said.

They landed on Route 66, The Ghost because the title allowed students to practice saying the station name after a number. The name of the "Mother Road" resonated with "the guys" because most of them have grown up in northern Arizona. It was also fun to say.

Naming done, everything from the microphone stands to the station’s diverse playlists would be assembled by the adult day program students as well.

“It started off with a blank room. We filled in a bunch of holes. We repainted it starting in June,” said Burres, explaining that a lot of the students missed out on a summer camp program to put elbow grease into their budding variety radio station. “We spray-painted a desk, they learned how to put the sound panels on the walls, they learned how to do woodworking, how to use an impact driver to set up the microphone arms. They actually set up the computer. They learned how to put together the mixing console, what the XLR cables are for. They did it all.”

The process of starting a radio station was an opportunity for program participants to cultivate all kinds of employable, meaningful life skills, said Vicki Barber, the director of Student Training at QC.

Once the station was ready to stream, students learned that reaching reading comprehension goals and honing computer skills could help them do something exciting and new. That was a real motivator for some students, Burres explained.

“I could talk for days with 'the guys' about everything that I know, and they listen and that is the coolest thing. They listen because they’re excited about what it is that we’re doing, with everything that’s in the program already, with how they all have scholastic goals that they want to reach," Burres said. "... I’ve seen so many students -- two in particular -- that have a reading comprehension goal they want to work on. They come in there and we have scripts that we need to write, scripts that we need to type, scripts that we need to read aloud and vocalize to others. They realize, 'Oh, this is why I need to be practicing that.'"

As for Burres, who the students call “Mo,” working with the students was motivation alone.

She tears up quickly when she talks about her job, and her voice cracked a little when she said, “It’s the stinkin’ coolest thing ever ... like Connor with his promo. He’s been in that class for a while in and out. He never felt comfortable doing that. Today you could actually hear him say, ‘Route 66.’ It’s a pretty big deal.”

On any given day there are about four students in the studio classroom. Students who are nonverbal are invited to use communication devices to record promos. Students with limited motor skills can be found dropping songs into playlists or sorting music by genre.

“She [Burres] never said once, ‘I don’t know if they can learn this.’ Never. She just did it. Well, they better! I’m teaching it,” Barber mimics Burres with a laugh. “That’s the attitude. And they do learn it.”

One of the joys of the job for Burres is seeing how capable the students are, and how much they take away from dipping their toes into the waters of broadcasting.

“I really don’t even have to do anything. They’re already doing their own thing. They already know what the drill is,” Burres said. “It’s all their own. For Halloween, they had spooky dad jokes and Halloween promos. They’re so good. They came up with all those jokes, too. Like, Ann Marie had a huge book of dad jokes — like, ‘What does a ghost wear in the car? A sheet belt.’”

Burres speaks with obvious delight when she describes the individual achievements and niche talents of the people she trains and works with.

The students started disk jockeying their very own shows last week. Right now The Ghost only streams online, but to hear Burres talk, a low-frequency FM spot is well within reach.

After that, for the students at QC who are often defined only by their limitations, the sky is the limit.

“Just think of a dream board for just the radio station," Barber said. "We have one for our company that all the directors do, and that was on there in 2019. It really did come true. The biggest thing about that is it’s going to keep growing -- in other avenues, through broadcasting, which will be podcasts. That one, our dream really is for our students to talk about the nitty-gritty of being an adult with a disability."

Burres shared that students have already started creating the framework for their future podcasts.

“They’re already practicing and they sound amazing!” Burres said.

A few students are hosting a book club, another wants to talk about beauty, and one student wants to talk about romance and dating as an adult with a disability.

“It’s seeing them have some kind of crazy confidence you’ve never seen them have before," Burres said. "You wouldn’t think that they would do that. They get on the microphone and all of a sudden they’re loud, they’re in charge, they command you with what they’re saying, and you’re like, ‘Where have you been this whole time? I’ve known you for five years! We’ve never done this before.'”

Burres would eventually love to see Route 66, The Ghost become a commercial radio station (the students already have the skills to record and mix ads) in addition to producing podcasts and recording and mixing music for local bands.