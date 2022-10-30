On the job hunt? These local resources can help

When times are tough, finding a job can be even tougher. However, local resources like the Goodwill Career Center and NAU Career Resources are here to help.

According to the United States Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor, the country’s unemployment rate was 3.5% in September 2022, with about 5.8 million unemployed nationwide. The toll of unemployment on an individual is massive, as threats like houselessness, hunger, debt, etc. are not at all mild. Luckily, local businesses are hiring and resources around Flagstaff are ready to help residents get on their feet and into the workforce.

For current and former NAU students, the university’s career center is a prime resource dedicated to helping Lumberjacks succeed in their professional endeavors. Assistant director of career programming at NAU’s career center, Janelle Seibert explained that the center’s free advising helps job candidates cover all the bases when sending out applications.

“We host a variety of appointment types including resume review, cover letter review, job search strategies, internship exploration and resources, career exploration and mock interviews,” Seibert said. “However, we can help with additional topical areas including creating and updating your LinkedIn profile and/or applying for graduate programs.”

While the NAU Career Center is only available for NAU students and alumni to utilize, other local career resources include Arizona Job Connection – a statewide program with a local workforce office – and the Flagstaff Career Center, which operates out of the Flagstaff Mall Goodwill.

Flagstaff Career Center career coach Alex Van Gorden explained that people of all sorts of demographics take advantage of the resources provided through the career center.

“We assist job seekers with resumes, we also help them with their job searching, we provide them some skill classes,” Van Gorden said. “We do financial literacy, essential skills and we also offer certification in digital literacy.”

Siebert noted that individuals seeking employment, especially students, often struggle to identify their experience qualifying them for a position. Perhaps they haven’t held many positions beforehand or maybe their experience seems unrelated to the desired field.

“Any experience is good experience,” Siebert said. “Individuals have a hard time reflecting on the transferable skills that they’ve gained through their various experiences.”

Siebert explained that a mistake many applicants make when looking for new jobs is to mass-apply. She explained that using the same resume to “put oneself out there” on as many hiring platforms and professional avenues as possible may not be as effective as some think.

“We recommend tailoring your application materials to each experience and intentionally networking with employers, alumni and potential colleagues,” Siebert explained.

After the initial application, many job-seekers are daunted by what is often the next step in the hiring process: an interview. Siebert shared some of her top tips for interviewing with a potential employer. She said reviewing the following tips helps to increase preparedness, which can also help with the sometimes-inevitable pre-interview jitters.

Tip #1: “Ensure that you know how to talk about your past experiences, education and answering the age-old question: ‘tell me about yourself,’” Siebert said.

Tip #2: “If asked a question that is looking for a specific example, you should use the STAR method to answer it,” Siebert said. “STAR stands for Situation, Task, Action(s) and Result. However, the most time should be spent on the actions piece of STAR to ensure that employers can see how you’ve reacted to past situations and scenarios.”

Tip #3: “Always have questions for your interviewers,” Siebert said. “If they ask you, ‘do you have any questions for us?’ and you answer ‘no,’ then you have ended your interview. An interview is meant to be a two-way street. You are interviewing the site and employer just as much as they are interviewing you—a lot of people forget about that.”

For more help, staff at the NAU Career Center and Flagstaff Career Center said local recourses like theirs exist to be utilized. Whether visiting in-person or online, Siebert explained that working with career centers is meant to be accessible. She explained that the NAU Career Center website, like other centers’ sites, houses a host of information about preparing application materials, job search strategies, networking, interviewing and more.