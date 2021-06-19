O'Halleran to co-chair congressional coalition for moderate Democrats

Flagstaff Rep. Tom O’Halleran is taking the helm as Co-Chair for Administration to lead the group the House Blue Dog Coalition in Congress.

The Blue Dog Coalition is made up a group of moderate Democrats who tout fiscal responsibility, a strong national defense and a pragmatic approach to governance.

O’Halleran was previously co-chair for communications and outreach, a position that is now being held by Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia.

“The House Blue Dog Coalition has played a key role in delivering much-needed relief to suffering families, hospitals, small businesses and localities during the uncertainty of this last year; I am humbled to be able to carry on as co-chair for administration,” said O’Halleran in a statement.

