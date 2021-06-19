 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
O'Halleran to co-chair congressional coalition for moderate Democrats
0 comments

O'Halleran to co-chair congressional coalition for moderate Democrats

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Flagstaff Rep. Tom O’Halleran is taking the helm as Co-Chair for Administration to lead the group the House Blue Dog Coalition in Congress.

The Blue Dog Coalition is made up a group of moderate Democrats who tout fiscal responsibility, a strong national defense and a pragmatic approach to governance.

O’Halleran was previously co-chair for communications and outreach, a position that is now being held by Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia.

“The House Blue Dog Coalition has played a key role in delivering much-needed relief to suffering families, hospitals, small businesses and localities during the uncertainty of this last year; I am humbled to be able to carry on as co-chair for administration,” said O’Halleran in a statement.

Tom O'Halleran
Courtesy

Adrian Skabelund can be reached by phone at (928) 556-2261, by email at askabelund@azdailysun.com or on Twitter at @AdrianSkabelund. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US: Flag-Raising Ceremonies To Celebrate Juneteenth Held Across The Nation

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2021 Viola Award winners announced
Local

2021 Viola Award winners announced

  • Updated

The 13th annual Viola Awards were hosted Friday at the Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill. Tickets were limited due to health and safety protocols.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)