Oh, nuts: Squirrel causes brief power outage for 6,600 Flagstaff residents Tuesday

An Arizona Public Service (APS) “trouble man” quickly discovered why 6,600 of the electric utility's customers lost power in west Flagstaff between 6:49 and 8:04 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The culprit was an unfortunate squirrel that “got into electrical equipment,” said Janet Dean, APS public affairs manager. The shocked squirrel was found dead onsite.

In normal conditions, power outages of this sort are resolved almost instantaneously, Dean said, thanks to a piece of equipment known as “reclosers” that attempt to automatically restore power in the event of an interruption. But on Tuesday morning, APS reclosers in Flagstaff were disabled.

“During high fire risk times, we will turn that equipment off because we do not want it trying to automatically restore power remotely,” Dean said.

Instead, APS sends a “trouble man” to investigate outages.

“We want to make sure we get boots on the ground; we go out and patrol to find the cause of the outage if the cause can be found, so we know that there is no risk to restoring power," Dean said.

Power lines are a significant cause of wildfire in the West. The Wall Street Journal reported in 2019 that downed power lines owned by California power company PG&E were responsible for at least 1,500 wildfires in the state. Since 2020, an APS-owned overhead line supplying power to the Arizona Snowbowl ski resort sparked two small wildfires on the San Francisco Peaks. In 2021, APS told a reporter from KNAU that “burying the line would be costly and challenging, but it’s considering further fire mitigation.”

Disabling reclosers and refraining from automatic power restoration is one such method of fire mitigation. Dean also mentioned that APS makes yearround efforts to clear vegetation from around power lines.

It’s unclear when APS reclosers will be re-enabled. Dean said the call to disable the equipment is based on a “combination of conditions” used to determine fire risk. The city of Flagstaff and surrounding forests are currently in Stage 2 fire restrictions and will likely remain in Stage 2 or greater restrictions until the region receives substantial widespread precipitation.

As fire season persists, APS customers can expect that minor outages may last longer than usual due to the need for on-the-ground inspection. Tuesday morning’s outage was initially anticipated to last until 10:50 a.m. Had the ill-fated squirrel not been discovered so promptly, there might have been a lengthier delay.

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

