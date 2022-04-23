Officials weigh lifting Tunnel Fire evacuations

The hundreds of households evacuated by the Tunnel Fire may soon get to return home, but questions remain about how officials let what originally started as a small fire grow into an uncontrollable blaze that destroyed dozens of homes.

Saturday's community meeting at Sinagua Middle School was a mix of highs and lows for those in attendance. The news that evacuees may get to return home as soon as the morning was met with joy.

Coconino County Sheriff Jim Driscoll said he wanted to make a decision Saturday night after hearing the recommendation from the Type 1 incident management team, which officially took command of the 20,924-acre fire Saturday morning after a day of shadowing the local team.

Driscoll said his office will let the public know if and when that happens. However, they're also forced to consider a number of other competing factors, including the fire itself, the weather and other potential hazards. If people are allowed back in, Driscoll urged them to remain in "SET" status -- ready to go at a moment's notice if conditions were to turn again.

Numerous county officials addressed what would happen when evacuees finally got to return home, ranging from how to dispose of expired food and hazardous waste -- there will be special disposal bins available for spoiled food and all hazardous waste should go to the Cinder Lakes Landfill -- and how to pick up detoured packages and safely deal with the smoke anticipated in the coming days.

Highway 89 will remain closed for a few hours after residents are allowed to return home to give them enough time to get back in and assess whatever condition they find their community in.

"At this point, we're asking you to please take it easy when we blow the whistle on that reentry," Driscoll said.

Things seemed hopeful with the takeover of the Type 1 team. The fire remains at 3% containment and Saturday's favorable conditions helped. Brian Klimowski, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Bellemont, said the lighter winds and cooler temperatures were beneficial on the firefighter front.

Those lighter northern winds will continue in the coming days, shifting to the northeast on Sunday and the east on Monday with gusts of up to 20 mph. The wind will bring smoke to the Doney Park area and Klimowski urged residents to remember that doesn't mean the fire is any closer.

Flagstaff's signature spring winds were expected to be back in force next week starting Tuesday with strong winds from the southwest and gusts of up to 35 mph. But that's days away, and the new incident management team plans to have a lot done by then.

"Success for us is to respond when asked, to engage the incident in a safe and effective manner, provide for your safety and the safety of our responders, mitigate the incident to the best of our ability and then leave," said Randy Johnson, head of the Type 1 incident management team. "We want to get that done as fast and safely as possible -- get you back to your normal life, get your community back to you and calm things down as best we can."

A total of 334 personnel were working to contain the fire, including nine crews, 18 engines, five dozers, one air attack plane and three helicopters.

Fire crews were still patrolling and mopping up hot spots in the Timberline and Wupatki Trails subdivisions Saturday, as well as along the southern flank of the fire along Forest Road 545. Officials said they also planned to focus on the spot fire on 89 Mesa Saturday along with fireline construction using bulldozers and hand crews around the edge of the fire between O'Leary Peak and Black Mountain.

On the east edge of the fire, crews worked on constructing a line in the Strawberry Crater Wilderness north from Forest Road 545 to better containment.

The good news wasn't enough to deter multiple questions and repeated allegations that local agencies didn't do enough to stop the fire when it was first reported.

Matt McGrath, Flagstaff District Ranger for the Coconino National Forest, explained crews were out there when the fire was first called in on Easter Sunday. It was declared contained when crews left Sunday night and they tended to it again Monday. Then it got out of control Tuesday, with the high winds. He clarified that it was never a controlled burn and the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

"There was never a time when we thought we'll just let this sit and not worry about it," McGrath said.

It didn't seem to be enough of an answer for residents.

"They should have been out there at all times trying to get that fire under control," resident Barbara Baretell said. "We don't deserve this. We need some better service here."

Coconino County Supervisor Patrice Horstman assured the crowd that the investigation's findings will be shared with the public.

Anyone with questions about their property, evacuations or available resources should contact the Tunnel Fire Call Center at 928-679-8525.

