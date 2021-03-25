Officials expecting difficult wildfire season in Coconino County, northern Arizona

“There’s not going to be a storm that brings us out of the [precipitation] deficit; our only hope at this point is that we get these well-timed storms that we're seeing today that just continue to delay and stall this drying trend, that will take us into the peak of fire season,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales said even if the area does get a decent monsoon season, unlike last year’s "nonsoon," the region is likely to see about three extremely dry and fire-prone months before those rains can come.

That means fire restrictions are likely, Gonzales said.

That said, it’s unlikely that there will be a statewide ban on campfires this year.

Last year, a statewide ban was implemented as agencies did everything they could to prevent having to respond to large fires during the COVID-19 pandemic.

James Pettit, with the Coconino National Forest, said part of those COVID-related policies last year was to attack aggressively all fires, whether they started naturally or were human caused.

This year, that is changing, Pettit said. With concerns over COVID diminished, Pettit said their approach to naturally caused fires is returning to normal.