Officer-involved shooting near Flagstaff Mall followed by road closures, ongoing investigation

An officer-involved shooting near the Flagstaff Mall has caused road closures Wednesday morning, according to a Facebook post from the Flagstaff Police Department.
The post was published around 7 a.m., announcing that North Cummings Street would be closed indefinitely during the investigation. Highway 89 was also restricted to two lanes. Lynch Drive was set to remain open in order for residents of the Mobile Haven neighborhood to travel in and out of the area, and to keep a route open to Summit High School.
The Coconino County Sheriff's Office and the Flagstaff Police Department are investigating the shooting. The Daily Sun will be following the story, and will have more details as they come available.