A Coconino County Sheriff’s Deputy used his patrol vehicle as a physical barrier to stop a driver who was “behaving erratically” Friday. The resulting crash sent the female driver to Flagstaff Medical Center with minor injuries.

After 2:30 p.m. on Friday, CCSO was dispatched to Kachina Village after a caller reported that a woman had lit her vehicle on fire and was behaving “strangely.” Because of the potential vehicle fire, a crew from Highlands Fire Department also responded.

According to a press release from CCSO, a deputy found the woman in her vehicle, which matched the caller’s description. He approached the driver on foot. She seemed agitated, according to CCSO’s press release, and threw her vehicle in reverse.

While backing out of the Family Dollar parking lot, where the deputy approached her, the vehicle knocked the officer off his feet. When the driver put the car in gear, they nearly ran over the officer, according to CCSO.

Deputies pursued the erratic driver as she drove north onto Kachina Trail. Ultimately, in order to stop her, the deputy used his patrol vehicle as a kind of blockade. Shortly after the female suspect hit the deputy’s vehicle, she was transported to the hospital for minor injuries. The deputy was examined for injuries as well.

“Deputies are trained to determine the threat to public safety in making this split-second decision,” CCSO spokesperson Jon Paxton said. [It was] the suspect’s clear recklessness that resulted in our deputy having to make this tough decision.”

The patrol vehicle sustained damage to the right front and “push guard.” Paxton said maintenance crews are determining the cost of repairs.

“$5,000 in damage to a vehicle is nothing compared to causing serious physical injury or death to an officer or member of the public,” he said. “Deputies are aware of the cost these vehicles have and that they are paid for by tax dollars. Each incident where damage occurs is reviewed and investigated by a safety panel made up of different County departments to insure there is no negligence involved by the operator.”

The incident remains under investigation by the Arizona Department of Public Safety, to avoid conflicts of interest.