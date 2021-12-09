Offensive explosion leads NAU basketball past GCU

Northern Arizona women’s basketball put on an offensive showcase Thursday night, as the Lumberjacks dropped a season-high point total in a 108-77 victory over the Grand Canyon Lopes at Rolle Activity Center.

Through six games, the Lumberjacks had scored no more than 84 in a single contest. They had 82 through three quarters, and finished with over 100 for the first time since a 114-107 double-overtime victory over Sacramento State on Jan. 9, 2020.

The Lumberjacks shot 63.2% from the field and 54.5% from 3-point range. Guard Lauren Orndoff scored a game-high 25 points on 10 of 13 shooting from the floor, guard Nina Radford scored 22 including six 3s and guard Regan Schenck tied Northern Arizona’s assists record with 14.

“We were clicking on all cylinders offensively. It’s long overdue,” coach Loree Payne said. “I think we’ve just been struggling to find kind of that flow on offense, and so we really focused this week on getting up a lot of 3s, which I think helped, and also really working on different combinations, different lineups. And I feel like we hit a couple shots, we started to get in the zone and we just continued to build on that throughout the game.”

The Lumberjacks came out strong from the start. Northern Arizona hit each of its first six shots to begin the game, kept pouring in shots from all over the floor and took an early lead. At one point in the second quarter, the Lumberjacks went on a 20-8 run to open up a wide scoring margin.

And, while they shot as well as they had at any point this season, the Lumberjacks also defended well against GCU’s group of quick perimeter players that attempted to attack the basket. The Lumberjacks, whom Payne has lamented about their turnovers at times, forced nine against the Lopes in the first half.

The defensive effort led to even better offense for Northern Arizona, and the Lumberjacks led 59-34 at halftime.

“Especially against this team, our biggest emphasis was that we needed to get stops, because they’re a high-pressure team and when we get stops they can’t set up their press on us,” Radford said.

From there, the Lumberjacks kept moving the ball. They started looking for opportunities in the paint. Their 32-point quarter, leading them to an 82-50 lead, was headed by forward Sierra Mich’l eight points, all coming from shots in the lane.

The Lumberjacks kept the pressure up, with a 3 from forward Emily Rodabaugh giving them 100 with 2:44 left in the game. They closed it out from there.

With a sizeable lead, Northern Arizona was able to play all 12 of its players on the rotation. Each of them scored, something Payne said was encouraging.

“Everyone contributed, and we shared the ball, obviously with 31 assists we shared the ball really, really well. I’m just really proud of the team, how we grew from Idaho State today,” she said.

The deep rotation also allowed several of the Lumberjacks starters to rest more than usual. In the first of three games in five days, the players – especially the veterans – were happy to have some time to sit.

“It’s good to be able to see more bench players get in and get more minutes, because these old bodies, they don’t want to play 40 minutes a game,” Radford said with a chuckle.

The Lumberjacks were all smiles, as the offensive output led them to a record of 4-3 (2-0 Big Sky)

Schenck, who briefly celebrated tying the assists record along with her eight points, said Northern Arizona still needs to work on its defense, as she believed they let up late and allowed too many points.

“It feels good to beat a team by a lot, but at the same time we let them score a lot. So yeah, we had good offense, but it also taught us that a win is not necessarily a great win because there’s a lot we need to work on defensively,” she said.

The Lumberjacks will host Cal Baptist Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Rolle Activity Center.

