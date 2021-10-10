Off the page, onto the playground: Flagstaff children's book author honored with Sawmill Park installment

Then Brown paused, blushing a little -- which accentuated a spray of freckles, a la Marisol’s, on her face.

“Actually,” she continued, “Marisol McDonald doesn’t really represent the complexity of my background. My mother was born and raised in Peru, and has indigenous heritage and European heritage. She was raised very Catholic, but has Jewish heritage through my grandfather who fled Romania. And my father was Italian, Scottish and Hungarian Jewish. So, to quote Walt Whitman, ‘I contain multitudes,’ and my characters do, also.”

The impetus for the character and story arc, Brown said, was a slight she and her relatives had to endure years ago at a family wedding.

“A girlfriend of a cousin made a derogatory comment to us there based on our last names and our varying shades of Latinidad,” Brown said. “And this racist incident was the spark that made me decide to write a book about a little girl who’s told she ‘doesn’t match.’ It’s not only a story about her place in the world, but it’s about a girl being unapologetically herself and deciding she is, according to others mismatched, but also marvelous.”

It doesn’t take much to draw parallels between subject matter and author. And it’s not just Brown’s multi-ethnic and racial background and her “Anglo” surname.