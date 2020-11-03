 Skip to main content
October brought COVID-19 highs for Coconino County
October brought COVID-19 highs for Coconino County

Self Serve Halloween

The few children who walked neighborhoods trick-or-treating Saturday night often found tables with bowls of candy to lessen personal contact in a time of COVID-19.

 Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun

October has become Coconino County’s highest ranked month for new COVID-19 cases, exceeding July’s record by nearly 300 cases.

Last week, the county surpassed 5,000 total cases since March 16, with more than 3,000 of those in Flagstaff, according to the latest report from Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS). As of Monday, Coconino County remained in the category for moderate community transmission and had 5,300 total cases, with 88 new cases added since Friday.

Throughout October, 1,201 new cases were recorded, based on weekly counts. The months with the next-highest counts were July at 928 and September at 835.

County Epidemiologist Matt Maurer said cases have increased about 110% since the first week of October and include some of the highest daily case numbers seen to date, such as on Oct. 19, when the county recorded 80 new cases, 61 of which were in Flagstaff.

“That is one of the highest, if not the highest, single recorded cases in a day,” Maurer said during a media briefing Thursday.

In CCHHS’ Monday report, though, Oct. 26 was shown to have surpassed that with 83 new cases. The week of Oct. 24 is also now the second highest for new cases during the pandemic at 354, following the week of June 27 by only three cases.

Maurer explained that new cases are logged under the date samples were collected for testing, not the date of the test results, so the counts for individual days in late October could increase as positive test results continue to be received.

According to CCHHS’ latest weekly report on the week of Oct. 18, Flagstaff’s largest increases for the week were in ZIP codes 86005, with a 64% increase, and 86004, with a 25% increase. The most cases continue to be recorded in residents aged 20-44, with age 29 the median for all Coconino cases.

Deaths have been occurring at a rate of about one per week for the last seven weeks and hospitalization rates are also staying somewhat steady, Maurer said, though he noted that CCHHS is still working to encourage more county hospitals to opt into this count. He said the team is very close to getting Flagstaff Medical Center into its recording system and is also working with the Page and Tuba City hospitals to do the same.

FMC had 20 COVID-19 positive patients in house on Monday, according to Northern Arizona Healthcare’s dashboard. Hospital bed capacity was just over half full.

Specimen collection for testing has also been increasing at Fort Tuthill to about 1,700 samples collected each week. Maurer said these are now primarily saliva samples, with only about 15 to 30 nasal swab samples collected each day.

Northern Arizona University’s Fieldhouse, another sample collection site, has been averaging about 2,500 each week. In its Friday report, NAU officials said the university is managing 62 COVID-19 cases in on- and off-campus students, up from 51 the previous week.

Statewide the total number of COVID-19 cases Monday exceeded 248,000, with 666 new cases added for the day, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services dashboard. More than 2 million COVID-19 tests have been completed in Arizona to date.

Maurer said the county team is beginning to plan for vaccine distribution, though there is not yet a timeline for when distribution will begin.

Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.

