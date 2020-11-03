October brought COVID-19 highs for Coconino County

October has become Coconino County’s highest ranked month for new COVID-19 cases, exceeding July’s record by nearly 300 cases.

Last week, the county surpassed 5,000 total cases since March 16, with more than 3,000 of those in Flagstaff, according to the latest report from Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS). As of Monday, Coconino County remained in the category for moderate community transmission and had 5,300 total cases, with 88 new cases added since Friday.

Throughout October, 1,201 new cases were recorded, based on weekly counts. The months with the next-highest counts were July at 928 and September at 835.

County Epidemiologist Matt Maurer said cases have increased about 110% since the first week of October and include some of the highest daily case numbers seen to date, such as on Oct. 19, when the county recorded 80 new cases, 61 of which were in Flagstaff.

“That is one of the highest, if not the highest, single recorded cases in a day,” Maurer said during a media briefing Thursday.

In CCHHS’ Monday report, though, Oct. 26 was shown to have surpassed that with 83 new cases. The week of Oct. 24 is also now the second highest for new cases during the pandemic at 354, following the week of June 27 by only three cases.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}