O’Halleran leads race for CD1 seat, but results too close to call

In Coconino County, with 87% of precincts reporting, O’Halleran had received 35,615 votes to Shedd’s 18,245.

Projections on the race suggested O’Halleran would take the win, but that an upset from Shedd was possible.

Final results are delayed as a result of this year’s increased number of mail-in ballots, which take longer to verify, as well as a new county voting system — implemented to reduce the chance of voter fraud — that requires all paper ballots, including those in the region’s most rural areas, to be submitted physically for counting instead of transmitted virtually.

“We spent Election Day campaigning on the Navajo Nation and had a great reaction from the voters,” Shedd’s campaign spokesperson said in a statement. “We're encouraged by the returns thus far and believe the outstanding ballots will be favorable to us.”

Members of O’Halleran’s campaign did not wish to provide a statement before the race was officially called.

CD1’s representation has historically flipped between red and blue. Before O’Halleran was elected to his first two-year term in 2016, Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick held the seat for two terms. She was preceded by Republican Paul Gosar, who held the role for a term before being redistricted to the 4th district.