O’Halleran leads race for CD1 seat, but race too close to call

Members of O’Halleran’s campaign did not wish to provide a statement before the race was officially called.

CD1’s representation has historically flipped between red and blue. Before O’Halleran was elected to his first two-year term in 2016, Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick held the seat for two terms. She was preceded by Republican Paul Gosar, who held the role for a term before being redistricted to the 4th district.

In 2018, O’Halleran won the seat over Republican Wendy Rogers after securing 53% of all district votes, including 64% of Coconino County votes. During the previous election against Republican Paul Babeu, O’Halleran had 59% of Coconino votes and 50% of district votes to Babeu’s 43%.

In the primary election, O’Halleran won 17% more votes than former Flagstaff City Councilmember Eva Putzova on the Democratic side, while Shedd had 9% more votes than Oro Valley lawyer Nolan Reidhead for the Republicans.

Both Shedd and O’Halleran expressed goals for the upcoming two-year term that include supporting small-town economies, improving forest management, expanding internet access and addressing uranium mine hazards. As of Oct. 14, O’Halleran had spent nearly $2.6 million on his campaign, while Shedd had spent $1.2 million, according to the Federal Election Commission.