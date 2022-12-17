O Christmas Tree! Coconino National Forest supplies Arizona capitol with Douglas fir for holidays

This December, decorations in the Arizona State Capitol are celebrating more than just the holiday season. They’re also celebrating the progress of forest management on the Coconino National Forest with a Christmas tree that was taken directly from a national forest thinning project.

The 30-foot Douglas fir that now stands adorned by tinsel and ornaments in the capitol lobby was harvested by the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management (ADFFM) off the Mogollon Rim Ranger District of the Coconino National Forest as part of the Roosevelt Good Neighbor Authority Project. The tree was tagged for harvest to achieve project objectives, but considering the time of year, ADFFM personnel got ideas about how to best use the stately fir.

“This is a new thing that we're doing this year,” said Tiffany Davila, public affairs officer for the ADFFM.

Davila added: “We [the capitol] always take our trees off the federal forest — we do have to get permits from them. This year, we decided since we're doing all of these projects and we're heavily involved with the Healthy Forest Initiative, we figured what a better way to select a tree than by removing one off of a fuel-reduction project?”

The Roosevelt GNA Project is part of the larger Cragin Watershed Protection Project, which plans to treat 64,000 acres of land in order to reduce the risk of wildfire and protect the municipal watershed for the Town of Payson.

“These thinning treatments decrease the risk of high-intensity wildfire and subsequent post-fire flooding in the watersheds,” said the ADFFM in a recent statement. “GNA projects provide for federal and state collaboration on federal lands to achieve common goals of fuels reduction and healthy forest work.”

Over the last four years, the Cragin Watershed Protection Project has so far treated 39,000 acres with prescribed fire and managed wildfire, reported Linda Wadleigh, district ranger for the Mogollon Ranger District. In July of this year, the project began mechanical thinning — cutting down trees — for the first time.

“So far I would estimate over 1,000 acres of a planned 37,000 acres have been treated,” Wadleigh said. “And we have almost 10,000 acres of that under contract to treat mechanically.”

While these treatments count as progress, the Coconino National Forest still has quite a ways to go to treat the 2.4 million acres of forest identified for treatment under the Four Forest Restoration Initiative (4FRI).

According to an October 4FRI update, the U.S. Forest Service and partners have mechanically thinned or fire-treated nearly a million acres (981,646 to be exact) of forest since 2010.

With the presentation of the Roosevelt Project Douglas fir, visitors to the Arizona State Capitol will be reminded of the battle to protect the state from wildfire and flood while promoting healthy sustainable forests will wage on — well into the new year.

The tree will be on display until Dec. 31.