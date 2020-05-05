Nurses feeding nurses: Individuals in Flagstaff, Tuba City work to provide assistance amid harrowing times

“What we have been responsible for is intubations and placing central lines when they get so sick that they can't breathe on their own any more," he said. "We are placing central venous lines and arterial lines to monitor blood pressure and delivery of medicines. So we work helping out in the ICU, helping the registered nurses working in the ICU, and helping the internal medicine doctors, the hospitalists that are working there too. A lot of it is just monitoring, but things get intense when patients go downhill and are really struggling to breathe. That’s when the most work happens.

“When we intubate a patient they have no reserves left. It’s a pretty tense situation to intubate them and keep them alive. The nurses are working 12-hour shifts and staffing is tight, so they are working more shifts than they normally would. It’s very difficult to work in all of that protective equipment too. When you have a limited supply you don’t want to waste the supply that you have by taking too many breaks. It gets itchy and stuffy and hot."

These working conditions, which involve a great deal of stress and discomfort, led Brainard to want to do something to brighten the shifts for his colleagues.