NTEC awards college scholarships to Navajo students

The Navajo Transitional Energy Company, LLC (NTEC) has awarded $115,000 to 41 Navajo college students as part of its annual Navajo Nation Stem Scholarships.

This year, 41 Navajo college students received scholarships for their classroom achievements. The 3-year-old scholarship program is open to undergraduates from across the Navajo Nation who are majoring in a Science, Technology, Engineering or Mathematics (STEM) field of study and meet the program criteria. In its three years, the program has awarded 108 scholarships.

The program includes two scholarships, a Navajo Mine Neighboring Chapters STEM Scholarship and Navajo Tribal College STEM Scholarship.

“I was elated and appreciative when I was informed that I was selected for the scholarship,” said Jonel Yazzie, a Coconino Community College forestry science major from Coalmine, in a press release.

Northern Arizona University students Jacob Belin, Jessica Coolidge, Janice Hanna, Rinda Harrison, Joshua Isaac, Brandee Keyonnie, Liyanna Lee, Breanna Martine and Adriano Tsinigine were also selected.

Each year, the number of applicants has increased. Nathan Tohtsoni, NTEC Education Coordinator, anticipates these scholarship recipients to give back to the Navajo Nation after they graduate.