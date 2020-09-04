 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NTEC awards college scholarships to Navajo students
0 comments

NTEC awards college scholarships to Navajo students

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Navajo Transitional Energy Company, LLC (NTEC) has awarded $115,000 to 41 Navajo college students as part of its annual Navajo Nation Stem Scholarships.

This year, 41 Navajo college students received scholarships for their classroom achievements. The 3-year-old scholarship program is open to undergraduates from across the Navajo Nation who are majoring in a Science, Technology, Engineering or Mathematics (STEM) field of study and meet the program criteria. In its three years, the program has awarded 108 scholarships.

The program includes two scholarships, a Navajo Mine Neighboring Chapters STEM Scholarship and Navajo Tribal College STEM Scholarship.

“I was elated and appreciative when I was informed that I was selected for the scholarship,” said Jonel Yazzie, a Coconino Community College forestry science major from Coalmine, in a press release.

Northern Arizona University students Jacob Belin, Jessica Coolidge, Janice Hanna, Rinda Harrison, Joshua Isaac, Brandee Keyonnie, Liyanna Lee, Breanna Martine and Adriano Tsinigine were also selected.

Each year, the number of applicants has increased. Nathan Tohtsoni, NTEC Education Coordinator, anticipates these scholarship recipients to give back to the Navajo Nation after they graduate.

“This is a stellar group of Navajo college students and we are pleased to help further their education. … In the short time that NTEC has provided the undergraduate scholarship program, I have seen some students go onto grad school and others into the business world,” Tohtsoni said.

The following is a complete list of the NTEC 2020 Scholarship Winners, the university they are attending and their chapter.

Marcus Amrine, Colorado State University, Burnham

Crystanya Begay, Diné College, Rock Point

Necole Begay, University of Oklahoma, Shiprock

Amy Begaye, Dixie State University, Kayenta

Jacob Belin, Northern Arizona University, Nenahnezad

Ashtyn Burbank, Arizona State University, Shiprock

Jasmine Charley, Navajo Technical University, Thoreau

Jessica Coolidge, Northern Arizona University, Shiprock

Uriel Duncan, Arizona State University, Hogback

Darnell Eskeets, Utah State University, Nazlini

Crystal Fowler, Utah State University, Coppermine

Sonny Gilmore, New Mexico State University, Burnham

Janice Hanna, Northern Arizona University, Huerfano

Rinda Harrison, Northern Arizona University, Shiprock

Joshua Isaac, Northern Arizona University, Tonalea

LeShaunya James, Diné College, Kayenta

Christian Jimmie, Arizona State University, Leupp

Jerod Jimmie, University of Arizona, Leupp

Marcella Kee, University of New Mexico, Baca

Treg Kee, University of New Mexico, Baca

Brandee Keyonnie, Northern Arizona University, Low Mountain

Liyanna Lee, Northern Arizona University, Shiprock

Breanna Martine, Northern Arizona University, Ramah

Alcides Meza, Arizona State University, Greasewood Springs

Constantino Meza, Phoenix College, Greasewood Springs

Kyle Nelson, Utah State University, Sheep Springs

Eushawna Nodestine, Antelope Valley College, Low Mountain

Tamia Pete, New Mexico State University, Newcomb

Royce Perez, Arizona State University, Shiprock

Yulissia Raphealito, Navajo Technical University, Crownpoint

Jimmizan Redhorse, Adams State University, Oak Springs

Destinee Russell, Utah State University, Oljato

Mary Smith, University of Utah, Upper Fruitland

Adriano Tsinigine, Northern Arizona University, Coppermine

Bryan Weaver, University of New Mexico, Sweetwater

Kalista White, Diné College, Whitecone

Jonel Yazzie, Coconino Community College, Coalmine

Kaley Yazzie, Arizona State University, Nenahnezad

Marquis Yazzie, Regis University, St. Michael's

Peyton Yazzie, Mesa Community College, Lechee

Taylor Yazzie, New Mexico Institute of Mining & Technology, Beclabito

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News