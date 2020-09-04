NTEC awards college scholarships to Navajo students

The Navajo Transitional Energy Company, LLC (NTEC) has awarded $115,000 to 41 Navajo college students as part of its annual Navajo Nation Stem Scholarships.
This year, 41 Navajo college students received scholarships for their classroom achievements. The 3-year-old scholarship program is open to undergraduates from across the Navajo Nation who are majoring in a Science, Technology, Engineering or Mathematics (STEM) field of study and meet the program criteria. In its three years, the program has awarded 108 scholarships.
The program includes two scholarships, a Navajo Mine Neighboring Chapters STEM Scholarship and Navajo Tribal College STEM Scholarship.
“I was elated and appreciative when I was informed that I was selected for the scholarship,” said Jonel Yazzie, a Coconino Community College forestry science major from Coalmine, in a press release.
Northern Arizona University students Jacob Belin, Jessica Coolidge, Janice Hanna, Rinda Harrison, Joshua Isaac, Brandee Keyonnie, Liyanna Lee, Breanna Martine and Adriano Tsinigine were also selected.
Each year, the number of applicants has increased. Nathan Tohtsoni, NTEC Education Coordinator, anticipates these scholarship recipients to give back to the Navajo Nation after they graduate.
“This is a stellar group of Navajo college students and we are pleased to help further their education. … In the short time that NTEC has provided the undergraduate scholarship program, I have seen some students go onto grad school and others into the business world,” Tohtsoni said.
The following is a complete list of the NTEC 2020 Scholarship Winners, the university they are attending and their chapter.
Marcus Amrine, Colorado State University, Burnham
Crystanya Begay, Diné College, Rock Point
Necole Begay, University of Oklahoma, Shiprock
Amy Begaye, Dixie State University, Kayenta
Jacob Belin, Northern Arizona University, Nenahnezad
Ashtyn Burbank, Arizona State University, Shiprock
Jasmine Charley, Navajo Technical University, Thoreau
Jessica Coolidge, Northern Arizona University, Shiprock
Uriel Duncan, Arizona State University, Hogback
Darnell Eskeets, Utah State University, Nazlini
Crystal Fowler, Utah State University, Coppermine
Sonny Gilmore, New Mexico State University, Burnham
Janice Hanna, Northern Arizona University, Huerfano
Rinda Harrison, Northern Arizona University, Shiprock
Joshua Isaac, Northern Arizona University, Tonalea
LeShaunya James, Diné College, Kayenta
Christian Jimmie, Arizona State University, Leupp
Jerod Jimmie, University of Arizona, Leupp
Marcella Kee, University of New Mexico, Baca
Treg Kee, University of New Mexico, Baca
Brandee Keyonnie, Northern Arizona University, Low Mountain
Liyanna Lee, Northern Arizona University, Shiprock
Breanna Martine, Northern Arizona University, Ramah
Alcides Meza, Arizona State University, Greasewood Springs
Constantino Meza, Phoenix College, Greasewood Springs
Kyle Nelson, Utah State University, Sheep Springs
Eushawna Nodestine, Antelope Valley College, Low Mountain
Tamia Pete, New Mexico State University, Newcomb
Royce Perez, Arizona State University, Shiprock
Yulissia Raphealito, Navajo Technical University, Crownpoint
Jimmizan Redhorse, Adams State University, Oak Springs
Destinee Russell, Utah State University, Oljato
Mary Smith, University of Utah, Upper Fruitland
Adriano Tsinigine, Northern Arizona University, Coppermine
Bryan Weaver, University of New Mexico, Sweetwater
Kalista White, Diné College, Whitecone
Jonel Yazzie, Coconino Community College, Coalmine
Kaley Yazzie, Arizona State University, Nenahnezad
Marquis Yazzie, Regis University, St. Michael's
Peyton Yazzie, Mesa Community College, Lechee
Taylor Yazzie, New Mexico Institute of Mining & Technology, Beclabito
