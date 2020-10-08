NPA volleyball drops match in five sets, but youth shows improvement

Each set except for the third was close and relatively clean, with minimal errors between the two teams. Northland Prep opened the night with a solid first game, getting out to a 17-6 lead early before having to hold off rally from the Coyotes.

The not-so-good side of having such a young team -- five underclassmen with three freshmen getting major playing time -- showed in the first set, too. The Spartans were rolling with a 23-15 lead, but some well-placed tips and soft kills by the Coyotes got the Spartans defense off-guard.

The Coyotes rattled off a run before the Spartans were able to close out the opening game.

The second was much tighter, with the two teams clinging to a 20-20 tie late into the stanza. Auza broke the tie with a kill and Hansen followed it with her own to get a 22-20 lead for the Spartans.

The Coyotes took advantage of a few free balls and the two got to 23-all before a kill by the Coyotes and a passing error by the Spartans ended the second, 25-23, in favor of Desert Heights.

The Coyotes controlled the pivotal third set for much of the way, getting their blockers in a groove and stuffing a few Hansen kill attempts. Northland Prep rallied back in the fourth in another set that was tight down the line.