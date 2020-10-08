NPA volleyball drops match in five sets, but youth shows improvement

The Northland Prep Spartans volleyball team is full of youth and is inching closer to an elusive first win of the season, even if it has taken a few tries for it to happen.
It didn't come Thursday night, as the Spartans (0-4, 0-3 2A Central) dropped a tight match at home against the Desert Heights Prep Coyotes (5-2, 2-2 2A Central), 23-25, 25-23, 25-19, 23-25, 16-14.
While the wins aren't coming yet for the youthful Spartans and first-year head coach Corie Murphy, there has been plenty of good and some of it was on display Thursday.
Freshman middle blocker Miranda Greene played her best match of her young high school career, finishing with 10 kills on 15 tries and just one hitting error -- much to the delight of her head coach.
"Something clicked in the middle with Miranda," Murphy said. "I think -- she's a freshman -- we've been working really hard on her footwork and getting to the ball, so something clicked tonight. ... She was putting them down for sure."
While Greene showed her potential in the middle, upperclassmen Natalie Hansen and Maggie Auza had their usual strong nights as has become commonplace for the Spartans.
Hansen had a double-double with 12 kills, 23 digs and four aces, while Auza also had double-double with 16 kills and 26 digs. Setter Caroline Jameson, also a freshman, recorded 33 assists in the loss.
Each set except for the third was close and relatively clean, with minimal errors between the two teams. Northland Prep opened the night with a solid first game, getting out to a 17-6 lead early before having to hold off rally from the Coyotes.
The not-so-good side of having such a young team -- five underclassmen with three freshmen getting major playing time -- showed in the first set, too. The Spartans were rolling with a 23-15 lead, but some well-placed tips and soft kills by the Coyotes got the Spartans defense off-guard.
The Coyotes rattled off a run before the Spartans were able to close out the opening game.
The second was much tighter, with the two teams clinging to a 20-20 tie late into the stanza. Auza broke the tie with a kill and Hansen followed it with her own to get a 22-20 lead for the Spartans.
The Coyotes took advantage of a few free balls and the two got to 23-all before a kill by the Coyotes and a passing error by the Spartans ended the second, 25-23, in favor of Desert Heights.
The Coyotes controlled the pivotal third set for much of the way, getting their blockers in a groove and stuffing a few Hansen kill attempts. Northland Prep rallied back in the fourth in another set that was tight down the line.
Hansen broke a 22-22 tie with a kill through a pair of Coyotes blockers, only for the ensuing Spartans serve to sail out for an error. Hansen came right back with a kill to give the Spartans a chance at match point -- which Greene punched home with a block in the middle.
The fifth set was all Northland Prep to start, jumping out to a 9-4 lead. The Spartans eventually led 13-9 before the Coyotes got their rally going after Hansen saw her kill attempt fly out the backrow. Despite some solid saves and returns, the Coyotes took the deciding set 16-14 to seal the win and keep Northland Prep winless.
"We got a really young team, and with these young teams, the way we improve is by playing or losing close ones," Murphy said. "All we have to do is keep getting on the court and playing."
Murphy added that her team needs to improve on trusting each other and executing within the team's system. Because it's a group that hasn't gotten a ton of playing time together due to youth and the larger issue of the pandemic delays, some growing pains can be expected.
The Spartans are scheduled to take on North Pointe Prep (0-6, 0-4 2A Central) on Monday at 6 p.m.
Lance Hartzler can be reached at 556-2251 or at lhartzler@azdailysun.com. Follow him on Twitter @lance_hartz.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.