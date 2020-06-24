NPA students, alum call for end to systemic racism

In response to nationwide calls for racial justice, students, alumni and community members have rallied to end racist and discriminatory behaviors at Northland Preparatory Academy.
Late last week, the NPA Antiracist Coalition, a new group formed to address these injustices, shared an open letter to the NPA Governing Board, administration, faculty and staff with a list of demands “to challenge the systemic racism the institution upholds.”
“The horrific incidents of police brutality and racial injustice over the last few weeks have opened up a global conversation about the consequences of systemic racism, and it is time Northland Preparatory Academy takes action, too. … We believe that through our educational system we can begin to dismantle systemic racism and white supremacy, and finally make progress towards stopping senseless killings and the wrongful incarceration of Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC),” stated the letter, which was released on Juneteenth, the holiday celebrating the end of slavery in the United States.
By Tuesday, the letter had 268 signatures and more than 30 anonymous testimonials dating back to 2010 about systemic racism within the public charter school, which was founded in 1996.
“It’s not an us blaming anybody personally game,” said Rachel Kesler, a 2015 NPA graduate and member of the coalition. "We’re trying to partner with people that we really care about and an institution that we really care about to make sure that everybody who is a part of the NPA community is going to live up to the stated values of that community."
Kesler, who is currently a teacher in Connecticut, said this is the right time for these conversations because teachers are already reworking their curriculum to adjust for COVID-19.
The coalition is demanding the school not only acknowledge its failure “to build an anti-racist institution,” but also implement required trainings and lessons on subjects of race while updating protocols for handling racist or discriminatory behavior. It also asked that the school strive to make the faculty and student body reflect the demographics of Flagstaff.
“I’m hoping that we as a larger Flagstaff community can start having this dialogue because NPA isn’t the exception, unfortunately,” said Maya Guthrie, a 2019 NPA graduate who recently joined the coalition. “It’s important for us to have this conversation about NPA specifically, but then we as a Flagstaff community need to be evaluating what we’re investing into our students.”
Kesler, who is Navajo, said her racial identity seemed unique when she attended NPA.
“There were just so many times throughout my time at NPA when it felt like the institution was a little flat-footed when it came to race,” she said.
New conversations
In particular, Kesler recalled how the response to her acceptance to an Ivy League school took an unexpected turn when she went to tell one of her favorite high school teachers the news.
“He asked me if he thought I was accepted to Dartmouth [College] because I was Native. That, of course, created this whole slew of imposter syndrome -- which was very interesting to carry with me when I actually attended Dartmouth,” Kesler said. “I can’t sit here and blame him because I think he probably didn’t realize how much that actually hurt me. That person just wasn’t equipped to have a conversation like that or wasn’t equipped in his understanding of Native identity and Native history to understand what that comment comes from.”
But the scope of the problem extended beyond individuals to the entire institution.
“Especially in a community like Flagstaff where there’s a high Native population, there were just so few times I felt like I was being seen or heard when I walked through those halls. Or even felt like my identity was being reflected back at me through anything we were studying,” Kesler said.
Similarly, during Guthrie’s time at NPA, she said she often felt as if she had to fill in what the curriculum lacked about black Americans like herself.
“There was one other black kid in my entire graduating class, so of course, when it comes time for Black History Month, who do they consult?” said Guthrie, who is studying English at Northern Arizona University. “Apparently [I was expected to be] the master of all knowledge about all black Americans ever.”
She pointed to her World Literature class, which lacked diverse, positive samples of literature from places such as Africa and the Middle East in comparison to those from Europe, and a joke another student made in class about lynching that had no ramifications when it was reported.
“I had a wonderful experience — generally net positive — at NPA, but I also had to be the ambassador for all black Americans and experienced my fair share of microaggressions at NPA. … I wouldn’t want someone else to not have a positive experience at NPA because they had to put up with some of the same kind of shenanigans that I did,” Guthrie said.
As well as improvements to curriculum, the letter encourages the school to increase outreach to underserved areas of Flagstaff and make the school more accessible to students from low-income families through the Free and Reduced Lunch Program and by providing devices and improved transportation for students.
Superintendent David Lykins said he “had an empty feeling” when he first read the letter.
“My thoughts are to approach that, to bring people together to start having that communication and that dialogue,” Lykins said.
The NPA Governing Board has scheduled a special session for next week to discuss the contents of the letter. Lykins said he will be working to find the most interactive online platform for the meeting in order to maintain social distancing standards.
“The intention is always to be able to better serve our students in an environment that is inclusive and equitable. And so those will be the areas where I’ll be contributing in. I’m excited to listen and learn a lot, as well,” he said.
Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.