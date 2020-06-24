NPA students, alum call for end to systemic racism

“He asked me if he thought I was accepted to Dartmouth [College] because I was Native. That, of course, created this whole slew of imposter syndrome -- which was very interesting to carry with me when I actually attended Dartmouth,” Kesler said. “I can’t sit here and blame him because I think he probably didn’t realize how much that actually hurt me. That person just wasn’t equipped to have a conversation like that or wasn’t equipped in his understanding of Native identity and Native history to understand what that comment comes from.”

But the scope of the problem extended beyond individuals to the entire institution.

“Especially in a community like Flagstaff where there’s a high Native population, there were just so few times I felt like I was being seen or heard when I walked through those halls. Or even felt like my identity was being reflected back at me through anything we were studying,” Kesler said.

Similarly, during Guthrie’s time at NPA, she said she often felt as if she had to fill in what the curriculum lacked about black Americans like herself.