NPA holds socially distant Homecoming Dance

“We had to plan and re-plan, based on a lot of obstacles,” said Blair, explaining concerns about hosting the dance indoors in a crowded space during the pandemic. She said the team tried to keep the price low, at only $5 a ticket for one dance or $7 for both compared to the normal $20, in order to encourage more students who felt comfortable gathering to participate. “It’s given me a greater appreciation for things like this, when we do get to come together as our NPA community and as our NPA family, to some degree.”

Superintendent David Lykins said the event was planned with guidance from Coconino County Health and Human Services. Lykins was supportive of the event because he said it would safely give students a chance for the social interaction they have been missing.

He said the school team hopes to be able to use a similar process to create a middle school intramural sports program, with small groups meeting outside for socially distanced activities such as kickball. The program could start in January, pending local COVID-19 transmission rates.

“We have some sixth graders who only know their classmates on Zoom,” Lykins said. “We want to create some opportunities that are safe that aren’t attached to curriculum, so nobody has to come, but we can give kids some connection.”

As a first attempt to reconnect students in this way, the Homecoming Dance seemed a success: the camaraderie was visible among high schoolers Friday as groups bounded to the beat of the music, played card games and simply talked and laughed, their adherence to COVID-19 protocols almost as natural as their reunion with friends.

Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.

Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 3

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.