NPA dominates in boys soccer opener

The Northland Prep Spartans boys soccer team dominated in its home opener, winning 6-0 against Page at Sinagua Middle School on Wednesday.

Five different players shared the scoring duties, with three goals in each half.

Right from the kickoff, the Spartans looked the superior team athletically. The midfield hit the ball around and played keep-away from the Sand Devil defenders. And quick forwards made runs toward goal that were met with solid passes.

In the fifth minute, senior Bryce Twidwell received a pass off a give-and-go and go. Facing the Page goalkeeper one-on-one, he easily slotted it home to take an early lead. Coach Erik Carrillo said the first score gave the Spartan players -- a young group with just three seniors on the roster -- confidence for the rest of the game.

“It’s always nerves going into that first game. You don’t know what to expect. We lost nine seniors last year, so it was a sigh of relief getting that first goal,” Carrillo said.

In the 32nd minute, Twidwell scored another on a through ball and Sophomore Keenan Graber hit a volley over the keeper’s head in the 38th minute to go up 3-0 at half.