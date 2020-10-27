NPA classes to remain online until at least January

The Arizona Department of Health Services recommends case incidence be between 10 and 100 cases per 100,000 and percent positivity be between 5% and 10% before schools begin hybrid learning models, which simultaneously blend in-person and online learning. Early this month, the Flagstaff Unified School District board set its return-to-school requirements at 75 cases per 100,000 and a maximum 5% positivity.

Although NPA is taking its own approach to reopening when it has historically followed many of FUSD’s plans, Zeller said the increased collaboration between local charters and district schools during the pandemic is something she hopes will continue into the future.

Following Monday’s decision, NPA leaders will spend the rest of the semester finalizing the plans for its hybrid model. NPA administrators will present on this topic, as well as plans to better support students’ social-emotional health and the school’s communication with parents, at the board’s November meeting.

“The way that incidence rates are spiraling upward, the threshold is probably not going to be met [before the end of the semester] so there’s an opportunity to have us focus on the models that we will return to,” said Superintendent David Lykins, who noted that though the team will now focus on supporting teachers and students online, the board can always revisit its decision if the COVID-19 data were to change.

Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.