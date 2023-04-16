Three generations of the Joy family have seen their home at the end of Happy Trails Drive become lakefront property after snowmelt from winter storms covered 4 acres of their four-and-a-quarter-acre property in 3 feet of water.

Access to the home is now only possible by boat.

Each morning Ron Joy dons a pair of camouflage waders and helps his wife, Laura, into a red Coleman canoe so that he can float her 100 yards down the driveway. At the end of the drive, it is still another 100 yards along Happy Trails Drive until the couple reaches dry ground.

Laura works as the registrar at Mount Elden Middle School and keeps her vehicle in a neighbor’s property.

The Joys moved to Flagstaff from Katy, Texas, in June of last year.

“We knew when we bought the property that it was in the 100-year-flood plain, so I guess this must be the 100-year flood,” Laura said.

“We survived Hurricane Harvey, which came through Houston in 2017, so we will get through this,” Ron added.

The Joy family members are living up to their name and see the 3 feet of frigid snowmelt water as an adventure.

“We wanted lake front property and now we have it,” Ron said as he cast a fishing line with a bright lure off the stone patio in front of his house. “I’ve seen a few fish swim by, so it’s only a matter of time until we catch one.”

The family property is a quarter mile west of the bottom end of Lower Lake Mary, which on Monday saw an earthen levee fail.

“When the levee first gave way, our water level dropped down a few inches, but it came up a good 8 inches on Tuesday night,” Ron said.

The majority of the water that has flooded the end of Happy Trails drive has been snowmelt flowing down the usually dry Howard Draw that runs parallel to the road.

“We have not seen water in the channel since we moved here, but now it’s constant,” Laura said.

“The water will eventually go down. We have another 8 to 10 inches before it’s up over the patio and then another 18 inches before it’s into the crawl space below the house, so I think we will be OK,” added Ron with a smile.

Ron and Laura share the family home with their daughter, Ally, her husband, Adrian Peters, and their two children, 6-month-old Theo and 18-month-old Hera.

“We followed my parents from Texas and were house hunting, but with all of the snow we had to put the house hunting on hold,” Ally said.

One thing the family brought with them from Texas was Hera’s play structure, complete with swings, a slide and a climbing wall. The water is so deep that Hera can’t use the slide and can only stand in the seats of the swings, but every day she puts on her life jacket and wants to be carried out to play in the tower of the play structure.

“Any time she is outside the house she has her life jacket on,” said her mom Ally, standing at the edge of the patio looking out over horse pens 3 feet deep in water.

At the end of the day, the Joys are trying to put their best spin on a nearly unprecedented situation in Flagstaff, as snowmelt has caused flooding in the area throughout the week.