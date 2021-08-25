Not in a FEMA flood zone? You may still want flood insurance, local officials say

Residents in northern Arizona living outside of an official flood zone still may want to consider purchasing flood insurance.

That was one of the messages from officials during a Monday meeting between the Flagstaff City Council and the Coconino County Board of Supervisors. The meeting came ahead of an engineering summit planned for later this week.

That summit will largely be focused on longer-term mitigation strategies and infrastructure to handle flooding off of the 2019 Museum Fire burn scar that has impacted Flagstaff neighborhoods on the east side of the city several times throughout the monsoon season.

According to a press release, the Coconino County Flood Control District has spent $3.4 million on flood mitigation in the Museum burn scar area, while the City of Flagstaff has spent $1.8 million since July 13.

But officials also spoke to the flood events that residents outside of that area have experienced, which could define the next decade of stormwater priorities for the city and county.

There have been several instances in and around Flagstaff within the last two months in which areas well away from a burn scar have also been flooded by large downpours.