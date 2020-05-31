'Not all about the almighty dollar:' Many Flagstaff shops reopen with caution

On May 22, Martha McSally stopped by Peace Surplus in Flagstaff. Steve Chatinsky, who owns the long-running sporting goods store, reported that the Arizona senator was buying electrolytes for a hike into the Grand Canyon.
“I recognized her with her mask on,” Chatinsky said.
Wearing masks is just one of the guidelines McSally and all other Peace Surplus customers have been asked to follow. Customers must also ring a bell for admittance, adhere to physical distancing and have a specific item in mind before they enter.
“We don’t let browsers in.” Chatinsky said. “We’re concerned about our safety, our community's safety. It’s not all about the almighty dollar.”
Peace Surplus is in league with many other downtown businesses that have reopened with new policies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. In recent weeks, retailers and restauranteurs in Flagstaff have been going back to work, opening their doors for the first time in months. Their openings are accompanied by codes of conduct ranging from vigilance to what could be interpreted as indifference.
“Everybody has different rules right now,” Mackenzie Daw, a server at Flagstaff Brewing Company, said.
Daw’s employers opened their patio for seating on May 11. At the same time, they intensified cleaning practices, required personal protective equipment and guarantees that all employees would be symptom free before returning to work. They also implemented rules limiting the number of diners and distances between them.
“I feel safe here,” Daw said. “I’m happy to be here and I feel good supporting a small business when they need it.”
Other businesses have been more lenient.
“I’ll ask if [customers] want me to wear a mask, and if not, I don’t,” one retailer said on the condition of anonymity. “Whatever makes them comfortable.”
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey’s official reopening guidance has seen criticism for its vague language, among other things. The mandate recommends that business owners “consider” following guidelines “to the extent possible.”
The diversity of practices has elicited a mixed bag of customer reactions. Storrie Casaus, who works at Aspen Sports--a shop that requires masks and physical distancing--has heard mostly praise.
”A lot of customers really appreciate [the precautions]. People who work in the medical industry are most vocal about it,” Casaus said.
Still, Casaus noted some discontent among shoppers as well.
“Some people are upset that they can’t come in without a face mask because it disrupts their freedom or whatever."
Daw described a similar experience.
“[Some people] don’t understand or they feel like we’re bullying them,” she said. “Really we’re just trying to keep everyone as safe as possible.”
An influx of tourism has also put pressure on several businesses, especially over Memorial Day weekend. For some locales, however, the increase proved a welcome cash infusion. Cecily Maniaci, who owns the Toasted Owl Cafés was among those thankful for the increase in non-local traffic.
“I think we’re incredibly lucky to have had the business. Everyone was from out of town, very few local people. Most of our audience was from Phoenix, California or Nevada,” Maniaci said.
Maniaci attributed the out-of-state visitation to Arizona’s relaxed reopening guidelines.
“California is still under a pretty harsh lockdown, and Nevada the same thing… perhaps people just wanted to get out,” she said.
Getting out has been on the minds of many, customers and service industry workers alike. Sam Butler of Bright Side Bookshop was excited to be back to work, saying that when it comes to respecting safety measures, the majority of customers have been compliant.
“Most people have been amazing,” she said. “The toughest part is that I can’t pet any of the dogs because of social distancing.”
Over at Uptown Pubhouse, Andres “Dapper Dre” Aduato was also relishing in the return to service.
“Getting back to a pattern is kind of nice,” he said.
Like most other service workers in bars or restaurants, Aduato wears a mask, but said the use of masks still tends to be rare among diners.
“It’s a balance point,” he said. “Yes, you want to be concerned, but at the same time, how are you going to eat and drink with a mask on? And in Arizona, it’s a suggestion, it’s not a mandate. You just do your best and hope the customers do their best too.”
Balancing these finer points is now the task at hand for many in the service industry in Flagstaff. While people are generally glad to be resuming some semblance of normal life, their optimism is mostly cautious. Every step forward has its risks and rewards. Increased tourism makes for worrisome crowd numbers as well as balanced bankrolls. Still, lacking substantial governmental support, most feel staying closed was never an option. Slow and careful opening appears to be the most popular way forward.
Chatinsky maintained that the state, and the world for that matter, is not out of the woods yet.
“I really think our [COVID-19] numbers are going to still spike. We still have a lot of problems ahead of us. We’re going to play it very safe. We’re going to play it this way for a while.”
As for a full re-opening?
“Not in the near future,” he said.
