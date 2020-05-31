'Not all about the almighty dollar:' Many Flagstaff shops reopen with caution

Like most other service workers in bars or restaurants, Aduato wears a mask, but said the use of masks still tends to be rare among diners.

“It’s a balance point,” he said. “Yes, you want to be concerned, but at the same time, how are you going to eat and drink with a mask on? And in Arizona, it’s a suggestion, it’s not a mandate. You just do your best and hope the customers do their best too.”

Balancing these finer points is now the task at hand for many in the service industry in Flagstaff. While people are generally glad to be resuming some semblance of normal life, their optimism is mostly cautious. Every step forward has its risks and rewards. Increased tourism makes for worrisome crowd numbers as well as balanced bankrolls. Still, lacking substantial governmental support, most feel staying closed was never an option. Slow and careful opening appears to be the most popular way forward.

Chatinsky maintained that the state, and the world for that matter, is not out of the woods yet.

“I really think our [COVID-19] numbers are going to still spike. We still have a lot of problems ahead of us. We’re going to play it very safe. We’re going to play it this way for a while.”

As for a full re-opening?

“Not in the near future,” he said.

