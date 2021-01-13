Northland Preparatory Academy student guitarist performs in national ensemble

Almost as soon as then-sixth-grader Margaret (“Meg”) Moyer snagged a spot at Northland Preparatory Academy, her mind was on one class: guitar.
“My one thing was like, I want to do guitar. And then I realized you couldn’t do it until eighth grade -- which I was bummed about because I was super excited to do guitar,” Moyer said.
When she was finally able to join the program, she discovered that this instrument, unlike her early childhood attempts at others including the violin and piano, held her interest.
“When I started playing guitar, I got into it because I wanted to, not because anybody else wanted me to, so I think that was a really good reason for me to start playing,” she said. “And you can play so many songs on guitar. If I hear a song on the radio that I really like, I’ll go home and look it up -- try to look up a tutorial of how to play it or look up some music and learn it -- and it’s just really fun to play basically any song you want.”
But the talent she has developed during her three years in NPA’s guitar program is not limited to the plucky, modern pop hits she enjoys learning. Following an audition last spring, the now 15-year-old sophomore earned one of only 45 spots in the National Association for Music Education (NAfME) 2020 All-National Honor Guitar Ensemble that features student musicians from throughout the country.
Moyer was the only guitarist from Arizona to be selected for the 2019-20 event, which will take place virtually in March after a two-day online rehearsal last week under the guidance of renowned conductors and clinicians.
“The audition material was real tough. She just impressed the heck out of me,” said Thomas Byers, NPA’s director of guitar studies. He explained that, though Moyer is in the third level of the school’s five-year guitar program, she took on the challenge of the audition when some of Byers’ more advanced students did not. “I was on the fence with her ability to get through all the materials in time to submit videos and be judged, but she did it and she did it well.”
Byers said this is only the third year for NAfME’s guitar ensemble, unlike its longstanding concert band, symphony orchestra and mixed choir, through which students must first qualify for regional bands, then all-state groups before auditioning for the national ensemble. There is no statewide student guitar ensemble in Arizona, so students had to be recommended by their teachers and were required to send in video auditions.
NPA had two guitar students qualify for the national ensemble two years ago and one last year.
“I’d never auditioned for anything before, so it was kind of nerve-wracking, but I think the most nerve-wracking part for me was waiting to see if I got in or not, more than actually auditioning,” Moyer said. “If it had been in person, though, I probably would have been very nervous. I get really bad nerves when I play live for people.”
Byers helped students prepare for the audition, where they were required to record a video of themselves performing three excerpts and two scales, with a timer running behind them so that if they made a mistake, they’d have to either rerecord everything, or submit as-is.
“I would watch them over and over again and pick whichever one I thought fit how the music was supposed to sound the best,” Moyer said.
She will repeat this process for the virtual concert before her deadline later this month, in which she will perform one part of a piece commissioned specifically for this ensemble.
Participating musicians were given a “click track” with an audible metronome and electronic versions of the piece to listen to while they play so that each individual recording will be in-time and can be pieced together for the concert, which usually takes place in Florida where students perform at Walt Disney World.
“When I found out I got in, I was really excited, but I was also bummed that it was this year because it was 2020 and I knew I probably wouldn’t get to go and do it in person. But it was still good online,” Moyer said, noting that she plans to audition for this ensemble again in the future.
Byers said for Moyer to earn a spot in this year’s guitar ensemble was particularly meaningful because, beyond being held virtually for the first time, the conductor, Chuck Hulihan, is also from Arizona. Hulihan has led the nationally renowned guitar program at Glendale Community College since 1999.
School directors were able to observe the rehearsals last week, and Byers said he left the virtual event with some new ideas about how to motivate his students during the pandemic, when even Moyer admitted it has been a challenge to continue practicing alone at home, without the same dedicated class time that was available in previous years.
Byers said he will also be encouraging the entire NPA community to watch the virtual concert in March because it will be the world premiere of a new piece of guitar literature to which one of his is contributing, an endeavor he hopes other young musicians will work to achieve.
“The hard work it takes to do something like that equates to an abundance of good feelings, and we as a community should be encouraging everybody but especially our students to take those big risks, put their neck out there and be ready for better or worse,” Byers said. “It’s a point of pride for Flagstaff -- it really, really is -- and we should be pushing our students to achieve as much as they can.”
