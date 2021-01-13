Northland Preparatory Academy student guitarist performs in national ensemble

Moyer was the only guitarist from Arizona to be selected for the 2019-20 event, which will take place virtually in March after a two-day online rehearsal last week under the guidance of renowned conductors and clinicians.

“The audition material was real tough. She just impressed the heck out of me,” said Thomas Byers, NPA’s director of guitar studies. He explained that, though Moyer is in the third level of the school’s five-year guitar program, she took on the challenge of the audition when some of Byers’ more advanced students did not. “I was on the fence with her ability to get through all the materials in time to submit videos and be judged, but she did it and she did it well.”

Byers said this is only the third year for NAfME’s guitar ensemble, unlike its longstanding concert band, symphony orchestra and mixed choir, through which students must first qualify for regional bands, then all-state groups before auditioning for the national ensemble. There is no statewide student guitar ensemble in Arizona, so students had to be recommended by their teachers and were required to send in video auditions.

NPA had two guitar students qualify for the national ensemble two years ago and one last year.

