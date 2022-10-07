Northland Prep Spartans volleyball gaining strength as season unfolds

Spartans volleyball coach Corie Murphy warned her team the start of the season would be tough for a reason.

She wanted her players to battle stout nonconference programs early in the season in order to be more prepared for the challenges to come later in the year.

Northland Prep, a 2A Conference program, started the season 1-5, taking on four 3A opponents during that stretch and a solid 2A team in Kingman Academy that made the state tournament in 2021.

“I made sure I was upfront with my team about how that part of the season might go, but I am hoping it will pay off in the long run," Murphy said Thursday.

Since the 1-5 start, the Spartans have won eight straight regular-season matches, shutting out seven opponents along the way.

Win or lose, the Spartans always take time to focus on the positives and find ways to improve.

“After every match we have a tradition where we empower each other. Every player empowers another player, and I think that really helps us keep focused on what we’ve done well and what we can focus on moving forward," said Murphy, who took over the helm in the 2020 COVID-19 season.

The Spartans finished with a 3-7 record in her first year.

A handful of players who have been with her since she became head coach are playing a larger role this season in making sure the empowerment process leads to another postseason appearance -- and hopefully more. Seasoned players such as senior Bella Moseng, and juniors Caroline Jameson and Miranda Greene have stepped up on and off the court this season.

“It’s been really nice to establish a culture of hard work and establish a culture of improvement with them leading the way," Murphy said.

The team's chemistry has also allowed it utilize an effective attack up the middle.

Moseng leads the team in kills with 172, hitting .437 so far this season. Defensively, the middle blocker is tied in total blocks at 12 with fellow senior middle Vanessa Faultner, who was also on the roster in Murphy's first year.

Moseng's consistency was on display in a three-set Northland Prep victory on Sept. 22 over Mountainside during which the middle recorded 18 kills on 22 attempts to hit .818. Early in the season, it took her five sets in a loss against 3A Tuba City to reach her career-high of 19 kills.

“She does a great job at finding the hole on the court, too," Murphy said of Moseng. "It’s not just that she’s tall and can jump and can hit the ball down."

And if an opposing defense starts picking up on how Moseng is beating them, she's quick to make the right adjustments, keeping the pressure on and making life easier for her teammates at the net.

“You can’t run that unless you have that great first contact," Murphy said of the team utilizing Moseng at the one so well. "She has pushed her teammates to be better so that we can run that.”

Moseng's presence is felt in the backcourt as well. She's second on the team in service aces with 47 total, trailing only Greene, the team's outside hitter. Moseng also is second on the team in digs at 163 behind freshman libero Malia Turner, who is currently ninth in the 2A with 206 digs so far this season.

“She played at a high-level club in Phoenix for two years and came in with the most amount of high-level court experience," Murphy said of her young libero.

Northland Prep, holding a 9-5 record overall and a 6-0 mark in the Central Region, has just six regular-season matches remaining on the schedule, including two against Phoenix Christian -- which is the only other unbeaten team in the Central Region.

After Northland Prep, now three matches into a five-match stint of away contests, seeks to complete the series sweep of Basis Phoenix today in the Valley, it's on to 16th-ranked Phoenix Christian on Monday.

Northland Prep is close to clinching the region crown for the first time under Murphy's direction. The challenges the Spartans, ranked 18th as of press time, had experienced early in the season should come in handy as they chase after the region title and an automatic bid into the postseason.

Murphy likes the mix of season veterans and hungry underclassmen she has as the Spartans battle down the stretch.

“It really has been nice to have that core group on and off the court leading our younger players," she said.