Northland Prep softball blows out North Pointe Prep at home

The 2A Northland Prep Spartans are on a serious hot streak to start their season.

In their first three games this season, Northland Prep's lowest-scoring game was a 14-5 win over Camp Verde, and the home opener Thursday was no different, taking out 2A Central North Pointe Prep in a 26-0, run-rule blowout.

The Spartans, ranked seventh in the initial 2A softball rankings, have beaten three teams ranked outside of the 2A top 10, including the No. 11 Falcons on Wednesday. The victory puts the Spartans at 4-0 and 2-0 in the Central Region.

The Spartans also beat No. 18 3A Campo Verde.

The Spartans put on a hit parade in the softball game, with everyone getting involved in the offense, never letting up and taking what the opposing pitcher gave them.

“It feels good, but we just got to keep it on,” Spartan manager Betty Dean said, talking about her team's offense. “You never know when you are going to hit that opponent who can do the same thing to us on the pitcher's mound. We never let down and we are just going to keep driving forward and try to get better and better.”

Spartans junior Maggie Auza had a monster game, going 5 for 5 with a single, a double and a triple as she drove in seven of the team's 26 runs.