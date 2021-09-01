Northland Prep Academy dominates in boys soccer opener

The Northland Prep Spartans boys soccer team dominated in its season opener at home, winning 6-0 against Page at Sinagua Middle School on Wednesday.
Five different players shared the scoring duties, with three goals in each half.
Right from the kickoff, the Spartans looked the superior team athletically. The midfield hit the ball around and played keep away from the Sand Devils. And quick forwards made runs toward goal that were met with solid passes.
In the fifth minute, Spartans senior Bryce Twidwell received a pass off a give-and-go. Facing the Sand Devils goalkeeper one-on-one, he easily slotted it home to give his team an early lead.
Spartans head coach Erik Carrillo said the first score gave the Spartan players -- a young group with just three seniors on the roster -- confidence for the rest of the game.
“It’s always nerves going into that first game. You don’t know what to expect. We lost nine seniors last year, so it was a sigh of relief getting that first goal,” Carrillo said.
In the 32nd minute, Twidwell scored another on a through ball and sophomore Keenan Graber hit a volley over the goalie’s head in the 38th minute to go up 3-0 at half, spoiling Page's season opener.
Page started the second half in a flurry. For the first five minutes, the 2A Conference Sand Devils looked as if they might cut the lead in the game between the two North Region squads. Spartans sophomore goalkeeper Caleb Harpst even had to make his first save. From there, though, the Sand Devils could not continue their pressure.
With just one substitute on the bench to rotate in, and already being outrun by the Spartans offense and midfield, the Sand Devils showed fatigue. Carrillo took notice and changed his team’s plan to attack.
The Spartans scored three goals in the second half, putting the match out of reach.
“I told them to start playing a little more through balls, because I noticed we were a little bit quicker than the other team. But our game plan was always to move it around, use all our guys on the field and keep it simple, and it worked, but I definitely adjusted in the second half,” Carrillo said.
In the first game of his third season at the helm, Carrillo said Wednesday’s game was the best his team has played offensively. He hopes the performance sets the tone for the rest of the 2021 fall campaign.
“They looked amazing. I loved what I saw, and it’s a good step in the first game for this team this season,” Carrillo said.
Northland Prep (1-0) will face 2A Rancho Solano Prep at home on Tuesday, Sept 14 to continue a four-match homestretch.