Northland Prep Academy dominates in boys soccer opener

The Northland Prep Spartans boys soccer team dominated in its season opener at home, winning 6-0 against Page at Sinagua Middle School on Wednesday.

Five different players shared the scoring duties, with three goals in each half.

Right from the kickoff, the Spartans looked the superior team athletically. The midfield hit the ball around and played keep away from the Sand Devils. And quick forwards made runs toward goal that were met with solid passes.

In the fifth minute, Spartans senior Bryce Twidwell received a pass off a give-and-go. Facing the Sand Devils goalkeeper one-on-one, he easily slotted it home to give his team an early lead.

Spartans head coach Erik Carrillo said the first score gave the Spartan players -- a young group with just three seniors on the roster -- confidence for the rest of the game.

“It’s always nerves going into that first game. You don’t know what to expect. We lost nine seniors last year, so it was a sigh of relief getting that first goal,” Carrillo said.

In the 32nd minute, Twidwell scored another on a through ball and sophomore Keenan Graber hit a volley over the goalie’s head in the 38th minute to go up 3-0 at half, spoiling Page's season opener.