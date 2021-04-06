Northern Az tribes and community healthcare providers receive millions from Feds rescue plan

It appears local healthcare providers and northern Arizona tribes will be seeing additional funds heading their direction as part of the American Rescue Plan.
Last week, Democratic Rep. Tom O’Halleran announced that close to $14 million in Department of Health and Human Services grants had been awarded to health centers across northern Arizona.
Meanwhile, several northern Arizona tribes are also set to receive additional grant money from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
In all, northern Arizona tribes are expected to see about $56.9 million in HUD grants coming their way as a result of the American Rescue Plan.
According to HUD, that money is meant to assist tribal nations with affordable housing efforts. That could mean improving existing affordable housing developments and programs, building new affordable structures, or simply the operation and maintenance of developments and programs.
Out of that total, the lion’s share is directed at the Navajo Nation, with $49,795,966 heading to the nation. The Hopi Tribe is receiving the next largest allocation of $4,695,853.
The Hualapai Tribe is then set to receive $1,173,789 while the Havasupai Tribe will be receiving $95,480. The San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe will end up with $71,086.
On the Arizona strip, the Kaibab Paiute Tribe will receive $301,824, while in the Verde Valley, the Yavapai-Apache Nation will be getting $780,856 and the Yavapai-Prescott Indian Tribe will receive $35,007.
In terms of the grant money from Health and Human Services for local healthcare providers, North Country Health Care in Flagstaff will be getting $9,671,500.
Tuba City Regional Health Care will be getting $1,293,625 while in Page, Canyonlands Community Health Care is set to be getting $3,981,625.
That money comes as part of a total $7.6 billion the plan will provide to community health centers across the country.
The federal aid comes as said O’Halleran said “community health centers in Arizona have been pushed to a breaking point again and again as they work to provide essential, life-saving care to thousands of Arizonans during this public health crisis.”
The American Rescue Plan also provided millions for local governments, including the City of Flagstaff and Coconino County.
