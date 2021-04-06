Northern Az tribes and community healthcare providers receive millions from Feds rescue plan

It appears local healthcare providers and northern Arizona tribes will be seeing additional funds heading their direction as part of the American Rescue Plan.

Last week, Democratic Rep. Tom O’Halleran announced that close to $14 million in Department of Health and Human Services grants had been awarded to health centers across northern Arizona.

Meanwhile, several northern Arizona tribes are also set to receive additional grant money from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

In all, northern Arizona tribes are expected to see about $56.9 million in HUD grants coming their way as a result of the American Rescue Plan.

According to HUD, that money is meant to assist tribal nations with affordable housing efforts. That could mean improving existing affordable housing developments and programs, building new affordable structures, or simply the operation and maintenance of developments and programs.

Out of that total, the lion’s share is directed at the Navajo Nation, with $49,795,966 heading to the nation. The Hopi Tribe is receiving the next largest allocation of $4,695,853.