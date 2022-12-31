Northern Arizona women bounce back with win over Weber State in Skydome

Northern Arizona women’s basketball capped 2022 with a bounce-back home win over Weber State Wildcats at the Walkup Skydome.

The Lumberjacks pushed their record to 7-8 (1-1 Big Sky) by cruising to an 82-68 victory over the Wildcats behind hot 3-point shooting and effective defense.

Northern Arizona shot just 37% from the floor, including a mere 10 makes on 28 attempts in the first half. However, the Lumberjacks went 10 of 25 from 3-point range -- a drastic improvement from their 12.5% shooting performance from distance two days prior in a loss to Idaho State.

“I think we passed the ball a lot better today, and we worked together on offense a lot more than we did in the last game. And if we can continue that, we’ll get a lot of shots,” said Lumberjacks forward Montana Oltrogge, who finished with a team-high 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Northern Arizona out-rebounded the Wildcats, 43-30.

“Put a body on somebody, push them back. But ultimately it was just being tougher than them,” Oltrogge said of the Lumberjacks’ advantage on the boards.

The Lumberjacks also drew 36 free throws, sinking 29 of them. The foul shots came from effective drives to the basket, and some attempted layups that came off of the Wildcats’ 17 turnovers. Northern Arizona moved to a press defense midway through the first half, flustering Weber State and forcing the visitors into mistakes.

“It was just a physical game, and we knew that it was going to be physical. And so, for us, it was really about us getting into our style, getting back to our transition. We knew that if we were able to run in transition, we would have an advantage offensively,” Lumberjacks coach Loree Payne said.

The Lumberjacks started slow, just like the game against Idaho State on Thursday, hitting just three of their first 13 shot attempts in the first quarter and trailing 14-13.

The second quarter started much the same, but guard Olivia Moran came in off the bench to make a few key baskets and turn the tide Northern Arizona’s way. She scored nine of her 13 total points in the second quarter, coming on a trio of 3s.

Northern Arizona’s Nyah Moran added six points in the period, while Oltrogge chipped in eight, and the Lumberjacks led 39-34 at the break.

“I thought we ran our offense really well, and that gave her a couple really great shots on some pass-back 3s,” Payne said of Olivia Moran’s play. “And so one of the things for us is, offensively, just really getting into the flow and finding the hot hand.”

Olivia Moran (13) finished as one of five players to finish the game with double-digit points. Oltrogge led with 19, while Regan Schenck added 15, Emily Rodabaugh added 12 and Nyah Moran chipped in 11.

“Any time we can have five players in double-digits, we have a really great shot at winning. And I think it just shows the depth and the arsenal of our team,” Payne said.

The Lumberjacks continued to roll in the third quarter. They kept connecting on shots, while limiting the Wildcats’ opportunities. Rodabaugh hit a pair of late 3s, and Northern Arizona ended the period on an 11-2 run to lead, 57-47.

Weber State cut the deficit to nine points midway through the fourth quarter, but that was as close as it would get. The Lumberjacks hit key free throws as the Wildcats fouled late and increased the lead until the end of the game.

Northern Arizona will visit Montana on Thursday.

Men's basketball

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Junior Ballard scored 16 points as Weber State beat Northern Arizona 76-60 on Saturday night.

Ballard was 6-of-8 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) for the Wildcats (7-8, 2-0 Big Sky Conference). Steven Verplancken Jr. contributed 14 points, while Dillon Jones scored nine.

Jalen Cole had 16 points and six rebounds for the Lumberjacks (4-11, 0-2). Nik Mains added 10 points and eight boards, while Trenton McLaughlin scored nine.,

Weber State's next game is Saturday against Idaho State at home. Northern Arizona hosts Montana on Thursday.