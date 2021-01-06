Northern Arizona University working to understand even more about space

Research projects like these always start off as an idea, and are later proposed to organizations like NASA or the National Science Foundation for funding. Once proposed, the project undergoes peer review to determine whether or not it will be funded. Though projects are headed by scientists specializing in the field being researched, participation is open to science enthusiasts overall. Salvatore clarifies that “any undergrad or grad student that is interested” is able to join in.

Though opportunities vary depending on what current projects are being worked on, Salvatore encourages students at NAU to reach out to faculty and staff in regards to participating in any current research projects.

One of these projects in the Astronomy and Planetary Science department, is the POKEMON survey, which is being led by Ph.D. candidate Catherine Clark, and her advisor Dr. Gerard Van Belle. Not to be mistaken with the popular company founded by Nintendo, the POKEMON survey stands for “Pervasive Overview of Kompanions of Every M-Dwarf in Our Neighborhood.” The focus of the project is primarily around M-dwarfs, which are the smallest, coldest, and most common star in our galaxy.