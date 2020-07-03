Northern Arizona University study abroad programs canceled for the fall

Kyra Anastopoulos bought a one-way plane ticket to Germany while it was affordable in the hopes that her program, also at the University of Konstanz, would continue for the fall, but with the European Union restricting Americans from entry, she is especially concerned she will miss her one chance to study abroad.

“If I’m not going for this academic year or for the spring, then I wouldn’t study abroad at all because then my senior year rolls around and I have to do all my capstones and my finishing classes for graduation that I don’t want to do in another country,” Anastopoulos said. “This is the time to do it because I don’t know if I’m going to be going to a graduate school or medical school and I don’t want to take a year in between to travel, so I thought, why not this? It’s the best of both worlds to go travel and do school, so I’m ready for whatever I decide to do after I graduate.”

The junior biomedical sciences major, who is not a part of IGP, explained this is one of the only study abroad programs that teaches courses in English. She has been planning for the trip for the last nine months, saving many of her liberal studies courses for completion during her time in Germany.

If she is unable to make the trip in the spring, her back-up plan is to simply attend NAU in the fall “and move on with life.”