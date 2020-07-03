Northern Arizona University study abroad programs canceled for the fall

Northern Arizona University announced Thursday it would maintain its restrictions on non-essential travel for the upcoming fall semester to reduce the spread of COVID-19, leaving study abroad students to modify their long-awaited plans to work toward their NAU degrees from another country.
Daniel Palm, Associate Vice President for NAU’s Center for International Education, said the university will be working with the more than 100 students who had planned to study abroad in either enrolling for a virtual exchange or staying on the NAU campus until they can travel abroad for the winter or spring terms.
He said his department had been encouraging students to hold off on purchasing plane tickets or putting down housing deposits overseas in preparation for this decision, which he said was based on factors like the U.S. Department of State’s Global Level 4 Health Advisory, which asks all U.S. citizens to avoid international travel due to COVID-19.
“We want to be very careful to help ensure the wellbeing and safety of staff and faculty and absolutely students, first and foremost,” Palm said.
NAU will still be accepting international students on the Flagstaff campus for the fall semester.
Shifting plans
Prior to the announcement Thursday, the Arizona Daily Sun spoke with study abroad students grappling with the uncertainty of their travel plans and the delayed decision from NAU, which arrived only six weeks before the start of the academic year.
Students with the Interdisciplinary Global Programs (IGP) — a five-year program including a year abroad for students who are double-majoring in a STEM field, business or hospitality and a language — were especially struggling to figure out how to fit in their year abroad, which includes a semester for internships, into their academic schedules if their departure is delayed.
“There are 35 of us in this program who are supposed to go abroad for academic year 2020-21 and our lives are completely on hold right now because we don’t have a final decision,” said Sierra Mattingly, a Flagstaff local and IGP student who is studying biomedical sciences and German. She planned to attend the University of Konstanz in Germany this fall as she prepares to attend graduate school in Germany, as well.
Mattingly said NAU originally set a May 1 date to announce the decision on study abroad to students. The date was pushed back three times, to June 15, the same date her application for the University of Konstanz was due.
“A lot of us have been putting so much time and work and energy into this and now it might not happen. These alternative plans that they have are not great for us,” Mattingly said.
If her study abroad is delayed more than a semester, Mattingly, a senior, said she would miss her own graduation. The different semester schedule in Germany — with winter and summer semesters — would also not leave enough time for her internship and she would feel unprepared having to take her German capstone class before being able to immerse herself in the language while studying abroad.
She enrolled in all online classes for the fall in the hopes of still being able to travel to Germany and the University of Konstanz, which is still accepting students.
“This is now something we have to live with,” Mattingly said. “Our lives do have to move on at some point and obviously we need to be very careful and everything, but things still must go on.”
Jared Weinberger, another IGP student who was planning to study in Germany, received news in June that his exchange university, Technische Universität Dortmund, was canceling its exchange program, leaving him to scramble to prepare for another semester in Flagstaff.
Weinberger, who is studying computer science and German, said IGP was one of the main reasons he decided to attend NAU. Through the program, he and other students have spent three years preparing for their year abroad.
“The shifting of plans was undoubtedly very, very uncomfortable because the abroad semester, no matter what else happened during my undergraduate career, that was one of the rocks around which I planned the rest of my college career. That was something I was not willing to let go of, so having everything canceled was intensely uncomfortable,” Weinberger said. “But I honestly think it increased my resiliency and taught me a valuable lesson about contingency plans.”
He intends to go abroad in the spring, if possible, while completing an internship this fall. He is currently completing summer classes to stay on track, but he said the biggest challenge of his new fall plans was having to move back to Flagstaff from his home in Tucson.
“I had to rule out many places because they required that I bring my own furniture and have a lease for a year, but as a student about to go abroad, that was impossible for me because I would have buy furniture, lug it up then lug it back down to Tucson or put it in a storage compartment and continue to pay the lease for about seven months that I wasn’t using the apartment. I found that to be undoable,” Weinberger said. After submitting several applications for housing, though, he was able to secure a spot in NAU’s International House.
Additionally, because the announcement was made by TU Dortmund only last month, many NAU classes had already been filled. Weinberger said found some of his needed classes with master’s program equivalents that still had space available.
Kira Lotz, a biomedical sciences and Spanish IGP major, had similar struggles getting into the classes she originally planned to complete after a year in Mexico City starting this fall.
“By the time it had really sunk in that me being on [NAU’s] campus was the highest possibility, the courses I was most excited for were already closed and weren’t even open to add to the waitlist, so that was probably the most disappointing part,” Lotz said, referencing a competitive anatomy class that would have prepared her for medical school.
She explained that, as an honors student, she would have been able to enroll before other students selected their classes this spring. Like Weinberger, she also has to take a few upper-level classes sooner than expected because they were all that was available, but she is still scheduled to finish her biomedical degree at the end of the fall semester.
“It will be a different pathway and I might end up having to take further classes to get into medical school to meet those requirements, but at this point my mind has shifted from getting the most out of my education and really taking advantage of all the classes and academic investments to just trying to get out and deal with the prerequisites after the fact,” Lotz said.
Lotz had planned to study at Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM) and had prepared an internship there alongside a scientist studying melanoma. UNAM suspended applications just before NAU’s spring break, though, and Lotz decided to instead apply for the University of Zaragoza in Spain, hoping that because the country was hit by pandemic earlier than Mexico, its programs might be reinstated sooner.
Though Lotz was accepted, she is planning her own internship in either Costa Rica or Ecuador this fall as a back-up if she is unable to travel to Zaragoza until the spring. But even this plan is not a guarantee because NAU has not yet specified if it will accept study abroad credits.
Nevertheless, Lotz said she is ready to go, pandemic or not.
“I think part of being abroad in and of itself is taking on the realities of the world, so doing that in a pandemic, I think, just makes that even more apparent,” Lotz said. “Being able to adapt is just as important of a skill as being able to speak Spanish abroad.”
Kyra Anastopoulos bought a one-way plane ticket to Germany while it was affordable in the hopes that her program, also at the University of Konstanz, would continue for the fall, but with the European Union restricting Americans from entry, she is especially concerned she will miss her one chance to study abroad.
“If I’m not going for this academic year or for the spring, then I wouldn’t study abroad at all because then my senior year rolls around and I have to do all my capstones and my finishing classes for graduation that I don’t want to do in another country,” Anastopoulos said. “This is the time to do it because I don’t know if I’m going to be going to a graduate school or medical school and I don’t want to take a year in between to travel, so I thought, why not this? It’s the best of both worlds to go travel and do school, so I’m ready for whatever I decide to do after I graduate.”
The junior biomedical sciences major, who is not a part of IGP, explained this is one of the only study abroad programs that teaches courses in English. She has been planning for the trip for the last nine months, saving many of her liberal studies courses for completion during her time in Germany.
If she is unable to make the trip in the spring, her back-up plan is to simply attend NAU in the fall “and move on with life.”
“We’ve all worked hard, and I think we all understand what’s happening and how it’s affecting us, but it doesn’t make it any less bitter,” Anastopoulos said. “We’ve spent a long time planning this and it’s disappointing, but that’s our reality right now.”
Palm said though it doesn’t fully compare to students’ feelings, he and his staff are similarly disappointed by having to pause the study abroad programs.
“We have staff here, myself and others, who give our heart and soul every day to prepare and create and develop students to go abroad and engage in these experiences because we know that they’re transformative,” Palm said, referencing his own study abroad experience in China when he was a student at NAU. “In all of this we’re trying to balance how we as an institution ensure that students can be well cared for, can be safe and can have a successful academic experience. That drives us every day.”
Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.
