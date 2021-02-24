Northern Arizona University students propose mental health days

The Associated Students of Northern Arizona University (ASNAU) advocated for the creation of mental health days for NAU students in a presentation to the Faculty Senate during its meeting Monday.

An ASNAU resolution on the matter pointed to the lack of a spring break, which has been moved to the end of the semester, and continued distanced learning as barriers to students’ mental health this spring, and asked faculty to consider providing students with designated mental health days.

Such days could be delivered in the form of either canceled classes or excused absences, requiring students to make up missed assignments, said ASNAU members, who suggested two mental health days for 16-week classes, or one day for those lasting eight weeks.

“Two semesters of NAU Flex learning, distance learning, facing new barriers and challenges to educational styles have had a really big mental health toll on students across our statewide campuses and here at the Flagstaff Mountain Campus,” Jacob Carter, an ASNAU member from the College of Engineering, Informatics and Applied Sciences and co-author of the resolution, said to faculty during its virtual meeting.

Carter explained that as a student, he is starting to feel burnout and a lack of motivation regarding his classwork.