Kerry Grimm earned her undergraduate degree in both environmental studies and English. Over time, she developed a refined interest in the way people talk about environmental issues.

She got an master's in English and her Ph.D. in environmental science from Oregon State University.

Ten years ago she moved to Flagstaff and observed that the thing she loved most about her community was its position in and around the forest. That positioning provided easy access to hiking, mountain biking and other activities Grimm enjoyed.

It also puts the community at regular risk of encountering wildfires.

Now a lecturer at Northern Arizona University, Grimm was perfectly positioned to apply her skills in environmental communication and her interest in keeping her community safe during wildfires to a new research project, funded in part by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

NASA supports terrestrial research through its Research Opportunities in Space and Earth Science (ROSES) program. A call to research projects came out through ROSES, and Grimm and her colleagues had an idea that perfectly met the brief. For this funding, NASA was especially interested in projects that looked at equity and environmental justice.

Grimm wanted to learn more about how we talk about wildfires before, during and after a major event. She also wanted to look into the ways in which people are missed by major communication channels.

She joined forces with ecologist Rachel Mitchell, an Arid Land Ecosystems assistant professor at Arizona State University, and Teki Sankey, an expert in informatics, computing and cyber systems.

“[Sankey] has experience in a lot with remote sensing and with NASA data,” Grimm said. “We were really thinking of ways to bring together this idea of wildfire communication -- the social sciences side, which is my experience, and then the ecological side, which is Rachel’s. We submitted that proposal and it got funded.”

For her part, Grimm, who is the principal investigator on the project, got to work developing a survey to find out how people were getting information about wildfires and what information they might be missing.

“The purpose of the project is to really understand Flagstaff community members’ experiences -- the challenges they might have experienced with wildfire communication,” Grimm said.

She wants to look at what people learned about operations such as fire mitigation, property defenses and evacuation preparedness. Then she wants to examine communication during an event — actual messaging about evacuation and on-the-ground firefighting efforts. Lastly, she seeks to research the qualitative experiences of individuals after a fire — how and if people learned about flood risk, insurance and funding availability.

“We want to see if maybe people are getting information at a certain point, but not other points,” Grimm said.

The survey itself is available for everyone in the region — from Winona to Kendrick to Bellemont -- to find and fill out online. A random population sample will also receive a hard copy, mailed survey.

Before asking for input from the public, the recipients of wildfire communication, Grimm got in touch with the community’s key communicators. She interviewed more than 30 people involved in the design and dissemination of wildfire information to understand how they do their jobs, what their challenges are and what they might be missing.

Bridging gaps

Grimm’s team is also concerned with the people who might be missed by current outreach and communication strategies.

“The goal is also to see if different neighborhoods or demographics are having different experiences,” Grimm said. “For example, research has shown that in some places information is only available in English, but not everybody in a community might speak English, or there might be poor translations that don’t really make sense. We want to give information back to [communicators] and say, 'Hey, look this demographic or neighborhood or just all of Flagstaff is not getting this information or has this challenge or prefers to get it this way,' to help them better inform their sharing.”

In order to reach underserved communities with the wildfire experience survey, Grimm reached out to local leaders for help.

“I presented and talked to neighborhood communities like Sunnyside and Southside Community Association to kind of see what are your needs as community members or what are people within your group saying are challenging. That helped inform the survey. There are some really great questions that came out of the survey that came out of experiences from those folks,” she said.

Grimm also recognizes that having the leisure time to share experiences with researchers is a matter of privilege — and a reason why underserved populations might have historically been left out of the conversation.

She hopes using multiple communication channels, including the support of community leaders, will help.

“There are certain demographics that do show up more. We’re doing the best we can to reach as many populations as possible. Part of that is working with some of these groups I mentioned and working with representatives from the community,” Grimm said. “We’re looking to have that trusted person within a community as opposed to a researcher saying, ‘Hey, can you do this?’ For example, when you look, Sunnyside experiences a lot of flooding. That is one of our more diverse neighborhoods in Flagstaff. I do know from conversations with people there are concerns about how information is shared.”

Grimm said her team tried not to assume everyone in Flagstaff would have internet access, time to fill out a survey or speak English as their first language.

“Those are realities, right? They’re not going to go away,” she said. “A survey, as much as someone might think this is important to them, there are other realities in life that take up time and there are some people who have more leisure time to take a survey. It’s something that there’s only so much that we can do to mitigate.”

The survey itself can be done in parts.

Grimm said it will submit after a certain number of days, but it also saves progress.

That’s by design. She hopes people can answer a few questions when they have a moment and feel free to put it down and come back to it at a later time.

The survey is one important part of the study, but it is only a part of the project.

In order to understand the effectiveness of communication, Mitchell’s team in particular has been looking at how people are using information about fire mitigation and how that’s reflected on the ground.

“They’re looking at fuel loads, tree density and cursory fire-wise assessment from neighborhoods, and comparing it to how that matches up with information people are getting, concerns they might have; what do these different neighborhoods look like in terms of the potential for fire,” Grimm said.

The research project will be roughly 18 months long.

Grimm said her team hopes to leave the survey portion open for as long as possible to capture as many voices as possible. They’ll regularly try to assess data for gaps up until the conclusion of the project.

“We’re trying to work with community partners as much as we can, and support them in their efforts for the importance in Flagstaff of getting information to stay safe. Hopefully, people will want to share the experiences they’ve had so those can cease to be challenges. We can ensure people are getting information the way they want,” Grimm said.

In the end, the data her team gathers will be distributed back to communicators in Flagstaff and Coconino County to help them improve information sharing.

Grimm said some of the people she interviewed for input on the survey have been some of the biggest advocates, in terms of encouraging people to share their stories with researchers.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is one such agency. It shared a flier for the Wildfire and Flood Communication Community Survey on its Facebook page, postin,: “Your input matters! This NASA-funded study is being conducted by NAU researchers who are trying to reach as many community members as possible to understand similarities and differences experienced by different neighborhoods, demographics, and home ownerships (e.g., renter, primary homeowner, secondary homeowner). They will share overall findings with those who create and share wildfire/flood information to assist in future communications and information sharing.”

The survey is available online.