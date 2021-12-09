Northern Arizona University professor moves to Jeopardy semifinals

Northern Arizona University (NAU) assistant professor Marti Canipe got to share her experience with one of her lifelong dreams this week when she attended a watch party for her appearance on Jeopardy's first Professor's Tournament, which aired Tuesday. She won the round to move on to next week's semi-finals.

Canipe, an assistant professor with NAU’s College of Education, is one of 15 professors participating in the tournament, which started Monday. After taping in October, she watched her onscreen debut Tuesday from the College of Education building with a group of colleagues, students and friends.

“My main goal when I went was I thought, well, I just don’t want to look dumb. So after [I won] the first game, I already felt like I could achieve more than I wanted to,” she said. “…That’s really exciting and to get to go on was an extra treat."

She won her first appearance on the show, moving from last place into the lead after correctly answering the Final Jeopardy question with "what is bonobo?"

“It was really really hard to keep that secret,” she said. "...This week [was] especially fun because I get to share it with everybody."

The attention has been a departure from her usual life, she said.

"All of us as professors, we do our stuff, we teach our classes, we work on our research and it's kind of quiet," she said. "To have all this attention has been a little weird."

Canipe had to keep her appearance on the show a secret for the first few months she knew about it. Since the professor’s tournament is new this year, she was asked not to tell anyone she was going until it had been officially announced.

A longtime fan of the show, Canipe started watching it in high school to prepare for Quiz Bowl tournaments. She called being on the show “a lifelong dream come true.”

After seeing a call for college professors on social media over the summer, she decided to take the Jeopardy Anytime test. She’d taken it before, but hadn’t made it to an audition.

“I thought sure, I’ll sign up and take it, so I took the test and then pretty soon after that, I got an email that said, ‘hey, we’d like you to take another test,” she said.

She went through two more rounds of auditions on Zoom. For the second, the candidates each did an interview segment and did practice questions in groups of three. At the end, Canipe said, she was told she’d made it into the contestant pool for the next 18 months.

In September, she was asked to be part of the professor’s tournament.

“Of course my answer to her was absolutely I can come to Los Angeles in October,” she said.

To prepare, Canipe watched more Jeopardy than usual (daily, she said) and practiced buzzing in answers with a pen. She enjoys trivia, playing games and going to bar trivia with friends, so she wasn’t as worried about the knowledge aspect of the competition.

“Everyone who gets on Jeopardy really knows a lot of stuff and I figured it’d really come down to your timing and being able to get on the buzzer,” she said.

Being on the show was “probably even better than I could have imagined,” she said.

“It was such an amazing experience. All of the crew who work on Jeopardy are just amazing people: super professional, super nice….The other professors, we all got along really well…So it was fun to hang out with them and finally to actually be on the jeopardy stage was so amazing when its something that I've dreamed about for a really long time,” she said.

Host Mayim Bialik was “just great,” Canipe said. She has a PhD in neuroscience, which Canipe said added a level of connection to the professors.

Being on a professor’s tournament didn’t change the game too much, Canipe said, aside from some themed questions and categories. The tournament format was actually a bigger change, she said.

“We’re all people who really like learning, but I think that’s true of all Jeopardy contestants,” she said. “...A lot of professors are regular contestants on Jeopardy, so if you watch it a lot of times there are professors. We’re at least a definite chunk of their target audience.”

One of the things she said she appreciated about the tournament was that it highlighted the diversity of higher education. The contest features professors from state and regional schools, HBCUs, military and private schools and community colleges.

“It was really nice for them to show to everybody higher education means a lot of different things in the U.S.,” she said. “I think a lot of times when people think of higher education, the things that come to mind are the big sports schools but there’s a lot more than that.”

Canipe will return to the professor’s tournament next Tuesday, December 14.

She said she was relaxed and excited going into the semi-finals.

“I got advice from a couple of people here who did know [I was going to be on Jeopardy], to just have fun. This is something you’ve wanted to do all your life and enjoy the experience. Even winning the quarterfinals, it was all a bonus because just getting to go and be on Jeopardy was such a treat. Everything above that was really just a bonus.”

