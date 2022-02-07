Northern Arizona University professor files federal discrimination lawsuit

A professor at Northern Arizona University’s Phoenix Biomedical Campus is suing the university for discrimination, saying she was discriminated against because of a disability.

Kathleen Ganley, who is also the director of the HonorHealth/NAU Residency in Neurological Physical Therapy, alleges her direct supervisor harassed and treated her differently than other employees after she began showing outward signs of her disability. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in late January.

She also accuses the supervisor of disclosing private information about her health to other employees and that she was wrongfully demoted from her associate dean position.

University officials did not respond to a request for comment, nor did Ganley’s attorneys. A representative for the Arizona Board of Regents, who is also named on the suit, said they do not comment on pending litigation.

Ganley is not asking for a specific amount of general damages, but instead requesting for the amount to be determined at trial. She’s also asking for all attorney fees to be paid and an unnamed amount of compensatory damages for “emotional distress as proven at trial.”

The nine-page lawsuit describes Ganley as a skilled employee who consistently earned the highest annual review ranking.

NAU harassed and ultimately demoted Ganley, according to the lawsuit, because she had a known disability and medical condition. She alleges that her supervisor disregarded requests to accommodate her disability and directly tried to prevent Ganley from being promoted to the associate dean of Health and Human Services. While she ultimately got the job, she claims that her then-supervisor shared false accusations about Ganley, disclosed information about her disability and discredited her reputation from 2018 to 2020.

She also learned from a colleague at another university that her supervisor discussed her private and confidential health information with a leader of another physical therapy program outside NAU, the lawsuit claims.

Ganley also alleges in court documents that she was wrongfully demoted from the association dean position on false pretenses. She was told that it was a cost-saving measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but no other demotions or pay cuts occurred and a “very similar” position of assistant dean was posted after hers was eliminated.

Her personal information was also inappropriately shared while she was on medical leave, the lawsuit says. Ganley’s supervisor allegedly provided fake reports about her to the dean.

The continuous harassment was “extremely stressful and negatively affected Plaintiff Ganley’s neurological disability and mental health,” Ganley’s attorneys write in the complaint.

The “intentional discrimination” caused her a significant loss of wages due to the demotion in addition to emotional distress, mental anguish, loss of enjoyment of life and damage to her reputation.

