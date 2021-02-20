Northern Arizona University president finalist Cruz seeks new university vision

“I have spent 25 years in higher education working throughout the country on issues of access, success and equity, and the opportunity that this represents was so well aligned with my values and what I would hope to be able to contribute moving forward that it was not a hard decision to make,” he said.

Cruz acknowledged that in the coming years NAU will face the same challenges as other universities and, as president, he and his team will need to carefully manage enrollment, diversify revenue streams and work to increase graduation rates, among other efforts.

In his first public address Friday afternoon, Cruz made his goal to “hit the ground learning” and recognized NAU’s 120-year history, including the campus’ location on indigenous land and contributions made by previous presidents.

“Please know this is exactly where I want to be: here in this moment in one of the most absolutely gorgeous places on earth, leading Northern Arizona University as we embark on this time of unparalleled challenge and opportunity,” he said to more than 500 live viewers.

Cruz told the Arizona Daily Sun the future of NAU is intertwined with that of Flagstaff.