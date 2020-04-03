You are the owner of this article.
Northern Arizona University offers 25% credit for university housing during coronavirus
Students Gone

The lights burn bright in an empty hallway at the north student union on the Northern Arizona University campus Monday afternoon. The decision was made to cancel all in person classes for the remainder of the semester Monday.

 Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun

Northern Arizona University President Rita Cheng announced Friday on social media that the university is offering credit to students who choose to move out of the university's housing early this semester.

Cheng's announcement will only apply to students who are able to move out of student housing by April 16, who can then be credited 25% of the spring semester's housing and dining charges. The announcement was made after concerns about community spread of the coronavirus caused all Arizona universities to cancel in-person classes and divert their resources into online learning. The decision has caused many students to move off campus.

The announcement to offer any form of housing or financial assistance comes after multiple student petitions and a class action lawsuit aimed at the Arizona Board of Regents, the governing board of Arizona's three universities, demanded students be reimbursed room and board fees.

"NAU will be providing a credit to students who are choosing to move out of university housing early this semester. Students who are able to move out of [NAU] residential housing by April 16 will receive a credit that represents 25% of spring semester's housing and dining charges," Cheng said on Twitter.

University of Arizona has offered nominal rent credit options amounting to 10% of 2019-20 housing costs or 2020-21 housing costs more than a week ago. Arizona State University announced it is offering $1,500 nonrefundable credit after asking students to move off campus.

Currently, all in-person commencement plans have been canceled for the three universities.

