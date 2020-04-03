Northern Arizona University offers 25% credit for university housing during coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Northern Arizona University President Rita Cheng announced Friday on social media that the university is offering credit to students who choose to move out of the university's housing early this semester.

Cheng's announcement will only apply to students who are able to move out of student housing by April 16, who can then be credited 25% of the spring semester's housing and dining charges. The announcement was made after concerns about community spread of the coronavirus caused all Arizona universities to cancel in-person classes and divert their resources into online learning. The decision has caused many students to move off campus.

The announcement to offer any form of housing or financial assistance comes after multiple student petitions and a class action lawsuit aimed at the Arizona Board of Regents, the governing board of Arizona's three universities, demanded students be reimbursed room and board fees.

"NAU will be providing a credit to students who are choosing to move out of university housing early this semester. Students who are able to move out of [NAU] residential housing by April 16 will receive a credit that represents 25% of spring semester's housing and dining charges," Cheng said on Twitter.